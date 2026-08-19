Woman called to cancel her $1,200 imaging appointment. The hospital staff asked her to ditch insurance, and the price came down to $480

A patient recently discovered that her medical imaging appointment cost significantly less when she opted out of using her insurance, highlighting a bizarre and frustrating reality in the American healthcare system, Daily Dot reported. While she initially tried to cancel the $1,200 procedure due to the high price, she was shocked when a staff member suggested she drop her coverage to secure a much lower rate of $480.

Recommended Videos

The experience gained traction after the video was shared by @WallStreetApes on X. Although the original video appeared on TikTok, it has since been removed, leading to a massive wave of discussion regarding how insurance pricing actually works. It is wild to think that simply not using the insurance you pay for could save you $720, but that is exactly what happened here.

During the phone call, the patient was trying to confirm her appointment when the $1,200 price tag stopped her in her tracks. She decided to cancel the appointment because it was simply not in her budget. The representative she was speaking with put her on hold, and a different staff member took over the call. That staff member told her, “Girl, opt out of your insurance…You don’t have to use it.”

The patient was completely unaware that this was even a possibility

She asked for an estimate without applying her insurance, and when she heard the price was $480, she was left entirely speechless. The account that posted the clip on X did not hold back, labeling the $720 price difference a scam. They pointed out that while cash pay is often cheaper, patients usually do not know that this option exists. The account also noted that the patient in the video was lucky to have a staff member who was willing to offer that information.

American needed medical imaging. She was told the cost with her insurance is $1,200. She told them unfortunately she would have to cancel the appointment because she can’t afford that



She was put on hold. Another woman came in the phone and she said, "Girl, opt out of your… pic.twitter.com/6mlbJEDXwG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 18, 2026

It turns out that medical facilities are often tied to contracts with major health insurance companies, and disclosing cash prices can sometimes put those contracts at risk. The account even suggested that such disclosures could potentially expose staff to legal consequences, though these claims remain unverified.

The online reaction has been intense, with the video racking up over 620,000 views. Many people are pointing out that this situation reflects a deeper, systemic issue with healthcare costs in the United States. One user on X echoed the sentiment of the original post, stating, “US health insurance is out of control, and it’s such a scam—(an) expensive scam.”

Another person who commented on the situation expanded the scope of the problem beyond just the insurance providers themselves. They claimed, “It’s not just insurance companies, it’s the unholy trinity, insurance companies, the AMA, and pharmaceutical drug companies.”

It is important to remember that these details come from a social media post, and the specific prices or contractual claims have not been independently verified. If you find yourself in a similar situation, it is always a good idea to talk with a licensed healthcare professional or an insurance advisor before you make any changes to your coverage.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy