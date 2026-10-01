A man says his first date arrived 90 minutes late, then he went to the bathroom and came back to a napkin on the table

A TikTok content creator named Christian, known online as @christiancooks99, recently shared a story about what he describes as his most inconsiderate first date experience. The video has gained significant traction, racking up over a million views and hundreds of comments from people weighing in on his dating disaster.

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As reported by the Daily Dot, the saga started on Hinge, where Christian matched with a woman he referred to as Lady. The two had matched on the app several times before, but this was the first time they actually coordinated a meeting. Christian noted that the early stages of their communication felt like green flags, as she was responsive and kept him updated on her day.

Encouraged by these interactions, he set the date for 6:30 PM on a weekday. He even confirmed the plans with her the day before, feeling optimistic about the evening. Christian chose a restaurant just five minutes from his home. He arrived on time and sent a text at 6:30 PM to let her know he was there.

He gave it another shot

When she didn’t respond quickly, he sent follow-up texts every 10 to 15 minutes. After 40 minutes of silence, he assumed he was being ghosted. Since he had only ordered a glass of water, he decided to head home to catch an NFL game.

The situation reportedly took a turn at 8:00 PM when Lady finally messaged him. She claimed she was just getting to the restaurant and apologized for taking longer than expected to get ready. Despite the initial disrespect, Christian decided to give it another shot. He got dressed again and headed back to the restaurant, texting her that he would be there in 10 minutes. Her reply was quite bold, as she stated, “If you’re not here by 8:30, I’m leaving.”

He arrived at the restaurant around 8:15 PM, but the tension was immediate. Upon meeting, she told him it wasn’t nice to keep a lady waiting, and she appeared to be entirely serious. When Christian brought up the fact that the date was originally scheduled for 6:30 PM, she reportedly asked, “Yeah. I told you I was gonna be late, right?” Christian pointed out that she never actually replied to his messages, but her response remained far from humble.

The evening only got worse from there. While they managed to have a conversation, Christian noticed that she reportedly began blatantly flirting with their server, complimenting everything from his jewelry to his hair.

Feeling that the disrespect had reached a breaking point, Christian excused himself to the bathroom to figure out how to end the date. When he returned, she was gone. She had taken her food and left a note on a napkin that read, “Went to O’Tools to watch the game.” To top it all off, Christian was reportedly left to pay the bill for both of them.

Many commenters on the video urged Christian to set stronger boundaries in the future. One commenter wrote, “Have strict boundaries Christian, you seem kind and empathetic, and many people can take advantage of that.”

Another viewer suggested he should have walked away much sooner, writing, “She is not very considerate. I hope there is no date number 2. You should have left after drinks.” A separate commenter added, “No response to 6:45 text, leave and do not respond to her attempts to contact. Everything after 6:50 is your fault.”

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