A passenger says JetBlue called off its Boston flights because of the weather, but their Delta pilot flew in anyway and they filmed it

A passenger’s video of a Delta flight landing in Boston during poor weather has gone viral after JetBlue canceled its own flights into the city. The TikToker, who posts as @senoffhatestiktok, filmed the view from a window seat as the plane’s wing glided through a thick, foggy sky over the cityscape.

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As reported by BroBible, the video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views. The on-screen text reads, “Jet Blue canceled, flights landing in Boston, Delta said ‘f*** it, we going!'”

In the caption, the passenger said the turbulence was rough but the flight landed safely. They added that JetBlue had canceled all of its flights from DC to Boston and thanked Delta for getting them home.

The video split viewers in the comments. One user wrote, “Delta has the most weather tested pilots on earth,” adding, “Most are ex-Navy/AirForce.”

Another said that whenever there is a thunderstorm around South Florida, Delta seems to be the only airline still taking off. A third wrote that their Delta pilots “got us above the clouds real quick” on a flight out of Boston that morning.

@senoffhatestiktok Turbulence like being in a damn drying machine, but landed safely in Boston!! Jet Blue canceled all their DC ➡️ Boston flights. Thank you @delta, I would’ve been stuck in DC until Monday!! noreaster boston storm delta jetblue ♬ original sound – SpongeBob background music

Not everyone had the same experience. One commenter said their first class Delta flight from Myrtle Beach to Boston was canceled twice, forcing them to rent a car to drive home to Vermont.

Another wrote that Delta canceled their flight out of Boston that night, and they had to rent a car to drive back to North Carolina. Delta has also been in the news recently after a Delta flight’s smoke emergency.

According to a 2025 Delta press release, the airline partners with organizations such as Military MOJO and the PaYs Program, which guarantees veterans a job interview after their service. Nearly 11 percent of Delta’s more than 80,000 employees have served in the military.

Landing in low visibility also depends on instrument landing systems, or ILS, which are grouped into categories. According to AVweb, a standard CAT I approach typically allows a decision height of 200 feet, while CAT II and CAT III approaches require two fully trained pilots, redundant flight instruments, and independent ILS receivers.

In CAT III conditions, the aircraft often handles the landing and roll-out automatically while pilots monitor the systems. Some airlines choose not to use these higher-category approaches because of the cost of specialized training and equipment.

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