Passengers broke into a FlyDubai cockpit after one pilot allegedly stabbed the other, then shouted for two off-duty pilots at the back to take over

Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday after an altercation between the two pilots inside the cockpit, according to CBS News. Flight-tracking data shows the Boeing 737 MAX 8 lost more than 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds. The aircraft carried 172 people, including 169 Israeli citizens. The situation initially looked like a hijacking, as Flydubai FZ1073 transmitted a 7700 squawk code for a general emergency before switching to 7500, the code for unlawful interference.

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Flydubai has since confirmed that an altercation took place in the flight deck. The airline has not confirmed a motive or any intent to crash the plane, and said the reasons behind the event remain subject to a formal investigation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said investigators believe the co-pilot attacked and stabbed the captain before trying to crash the aircraft.

According to this account, the captain managed to open the cockpit access before collapsing, which allowed passengers and crew to enter and overpower the alleged attacker. However, the airline has not confirmed either claim. Flight-tracking data shows altitude fluctuations on Flydubai FZ1073 beginning a little over two hours after takeoff, followed by a drop of more than 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

The flight data shows the plane dropping fast and squawking two different emergency codes

The transponder switched to 7700 about nine minutes later and to 7500 roughly seven minutes after that, before returning to 7700 on approach to Tabuk. The plane took off from Dubai International Airport and climbed to 34,000 feet before the altitude fluctuations began. Tabuk Airport said its air traffic control received a distress call from the aircraft at 8:44 a.m. local time, and the plane landed at 9:45 a.m. The airport said both the captain and the first officer were injured and taken to hospital, though it did not explain the cause or severity of the injuries.

Passengers told Israeli media they heard screaming and helped restrain one of the pilots. Passenger Almog Italie described the descent, saying that travelers felt the plane drop sharply before they realized the severity of the situation in the cockpit. Israeli media also reported that other pilots traveling on board took control of the aircraft afterward. Flydubai’s own statement differs on that point, describing the people who secured the aircraft as on-duty Flydubai crew traveling on the flight.

Flydubai flight #FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, registration number A6-FKF, flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following an onboard security incident.

Timeline (UTC):

03:05 — Take off from Dubai

05:21 — Altitude fluctuations begin

05:22 — Aircraft drops… pic.twitter.com/xFS6138BIA — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 30, 2026

According to the statement, they diverted the plane and landed it safely at Tabuk, and all passengers and crew were accounted for. Investigators are working to determine how a weapon reached the cockpit. It remains unclear if the object was brought aboard, taken from catering equipment, or sourced from emergency tools within the flight deck. Cockpit security protocols are designed to keep such objects out of the flight deck, and Flydubai has urged the public to avoid speculation until the investigation concludes.

The identity of the alleged attacker has not been released, though Israeli media reported that he is an Omani national. Saudi authorities reportedly have him in custody for questioning. As Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations, the landing created a complicated logistical situation for getting the passengers home. Israel reportedly prepared military aircraft to retrieve its citizens.

Saudi Arabia reportedly denied entry to those planes, and Flydubai instead sent two replacement aircraft to Tabuk to relieve the passengers and crew. The airline said the incident had no impact on its other scheduled operations, and a replacement plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday evening. The incident came days after a smoke-filled Delta emergency landing in Portugal.

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