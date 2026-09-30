A reporter in Washington, D.C., asked President Donald Trump on Tuesday why North Korea could have nuclear weapons while Iran could not. Trump answered by pointing to earlier U.S. administrations and to his own relationship with Kim Jong Un.

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“That’s interesting. You know why? Because you had a different president, and they could have stopped him,” Trump said, according to Al Jazeera. He then described the North Korean leader in personal terms.

“He happens to be a friend of mine, Kim Jong Un, he’s a friend of mine. He likes Trump, doesn’t like a lot of other people. I’m about the only person in the entire world that he likes, and I like him,” Trump said.

Trump plays down Pyongyang’s arsenal while citing respect from Kim

Trump said North Korea’s nuclear capacity was “pretty large” but “not like us.” He added, “You know what, as long as I’m around, he’s going to be fine.” He continued, “You know why? Because he respects me and he likes me.” Trump claims Kim Jong Un thinks highly of him, but it was reported that Kim made demeaning comments about him in the past.

Q: You said that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Why not? North Korea can have nuclear weapons.



Trump: Ahh because you had a different president. Kim Jong un. He's a friend of mine. He likes Trump. I like him. As long as I’m around, he’s going to be fine. You know why? He… pic.twitter.com/TnnNJ5cMmJ — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2026

Those remarks came as estimates of the size of the arsenal differed. South Korea’s Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said last week that North Korea possessed between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads. Trump had recently asserted that Pyongyang has 57 nuclear weapons, a lower figure.

Trump is seeking to re-engage with Kim. He is doing so while the U.S.-Israel war on Iran enters its eighth month. Trump launched that war along with Israel on February 28, saying Iran could not have a nuclear weapon.

Iran has denied seeking a weapon. Iran noted that it had signed an agreement with world powers in 2015 that curbed its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump abandoned the agreement during his first term in 2018.

The U.S.-Israel war on Iran has disrupted global energy supplies, raised fuel costs, and hurt Trump’s popularity ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump and Kim already met in person at summits in 2018 and 2019. Diplomacy broke down after that over U.S. demands that Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.

Kim has since expanded his arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles. He has also strengthened his diplomatic footprint by aligning with Russia over its war in Ukraine and tightening relations with China.

Trump had earlier said he planned to hold in-person talks with Kim before the end of the year. North Korea has not formally committed to such a meeting.

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