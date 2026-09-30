Jack Smith, who led two criminal cases against President Donald Trump over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents, sat for his second public hearing on Tuesday. Appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jack Smith said he will not be silenced by threats of prosecution from Trump or others, as reported by Reuters.

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Apparently, there was friction between Jack Smith and Republican senators who view his previous work as a politically motivated abuse of power. Republican chair Chuck Grassley opened the proceedings for the former special counsel. “This wasn’t a normal prosecution,” Grassley said, adding that “Mr. Smith’s operation was a partisan weapon that broke the rules.”

Grassley claims his office had information indicating that Smith’s team gathered records on Republican donors and journalists’ communications with government officials. Smith pushed back against these allegations throughout the hearing. He maintained that his investigations followed Justice Department policy and were never influenced by political agendas. Smith also condemned the firings of investigators from his office.

Senators wanted to know why their phone records were pulled

The treatment of his former staff amounts to the “vilification of the agents, prosecutors and staff who served on my team,” Smith said. However, much of the tension centered on his team’s decision to obtain phone records from members of Congress. Smith explained that his team secured call logs from several Republican senators, as evidence suggested Trump and his allies tried to reach lawmakers during the January 6 Capitol riot to delay the election certification.

Ted Cruz, whose own phone records were sought, pressed Smith on why the senators were never notified about the subpoenas. Smith said his team feared Trump and his associates might destroy evidence if the subpoenas became public, but Cruz repeatedly interrupted him. “Is it a crime to be a Republican?” Ted Cruz asked, and Smith replied, “Absolutely not.” Senator John Kennedy went further, telling Smith that he made him want to throw up in his mouth.

“I WILL NOT BE SILENCED.”



Jack Smith faced Republican attacks in the Senate over his Trump prosecutions. His response: the investigations followed DOJ policy and were not politically motivated.

The battle over accountability is far from over.

_Reuters@Carril1J @BC_and_CC pic.twitter.com/1Ndvb4StN9 — Sara Abrams (@SaraAbrams1990) September 30, 2026

The hearing also featured a mix-up involving Senator Eric Schmitt, who accused Smith of perjury. Schmitt suggested Jack Smith had attended an Atlanta Hawks game on February 3, 2024, which would have placed him in the same city as Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis. Smith denied this, saying he had attended a women’s college basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Maryland in College Park that day.

Senator Amy Klobuchar later said Schmitt owed Smith an apology, as the accusation appeared to rest on confusion over a team’s name. Democrats on the panel stood by Smith, and Senator Dick Durbin argued the constant criticism is a smokescreen meant to shift attention away from Trump’s own actions. “The aspersions cast on Mr. Smith nonstop are petty, personal and political,” Durbin said.

Durbin, however, acknowledged there was “appropriate concern” among lawmakers about how Smith’s team handled work related to Congress. Representative Jim Jordan referred Jack Smith to the Justice Department in July, as he claims Smith made false statements in earlier testimony about the phone records. However, Smith’s legal team has maintained that he provided truthful answers and was not required to disclose details lawmakers never asked about.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said in July that the Justice Department was investigating the referral, and no charges have been filed against Jack Smith. Any charging decision would come from that same department, which Trump has repeatedly urged to prosecute him.

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