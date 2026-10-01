A woman stood at the Chipotle line and said ‘fresh white, no green,’ and a worker came back with two bowls of rice from the kitchen

A TikTok creator filmed herself asking Chipotle workers for plain white rice without cilantro straight from the kitchen. Moya, a West Coast TikToker who posts as @bigmama9kidss, stood behind the rice station and told a male employee, “I want rice from back there. I want fresh white, no green.”

Recommended Videos

As first highlighted by BroBible, the employees brought out two bowls of plain rice for her order. The video has amassed hundreds of thousands of views and sparked debate over whether the rice was actually any fresher.

Moya explained in the video that she always gets plain white rice for her Chipotle bowls. After the worker returned, she asked, “Can I get extra rice on both, please? Thank you.”

Viewers were not convinced the rice was any fresher

She finished her order with pinto beans, extra chicken, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and queso, along with two large bags of the new Chili Lime tortilla chips. Many viewers quickly pointed out that her request did not guarantee a fresher product.

The top comment, with 10,000 likes, read, “The ‘fresh’ rice you’re getting has been sitting in a hotbox for hours.” Another commenter wrote that the rice comes from “the same big batch” and simply had not been mixed with cilantro yet.

A self-identified Chipotle worker added, “Just because you ask for plain rice doesn’t mean it’s fresh.” Moya later clarified in the comments that she meant plain rather than fresh, writing, “Everybody’s taste buds are different.”

Other viewers took issue with how she spoke to the staff. One commenter wrote, “‘I want’ – is not polite,” while another asked, “So where’s the please/thank you?”

Customers can request plain rice at Chipotle, though a former employee noted it may take extra time. The rice is prepared in-house every morning, and according to Chipotle, it is steamed with bay leaves, seasoned with lime and lemon juice, and tossed with cilantro. The clip spread amid another viral fast food story about a Domino’s driver’s locked gate wait.

In food service, rules known as Time as a Public Health Control apply when food is held outside standard temperature control. Hot food must start at 135°F or above, and it must be marked and discarded if not served within four hours.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy