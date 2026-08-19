Viral video caught man throwing ketchup-filled McDonald’s burger at a woman. The internet is not sure whether it’s a prank or something else entirely

A man recently ignited a firestorm of controversy online after he was recorded dunking a McDonald’s burger into a bag of ketchup and throwing it directly at a woman, Daily Dot reported. The video, which surfaced on X via user @Maatboobybrown after reportedly being pulled from TikTok, shows a bizarre scene that has left viewers questioning the motives behind such a strange act.

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The footage appears to take place inside a living room or hotel room, featuring a table cluttered with an excessive supply of fast food. A drawer is seen packed with various burgers, while a large pile of fries sits on top. Most strange of all is the paper bag filled with what looks like a massive amount of ketchup, seemingly poured out from large bottles. The man, who has visible tattoos, reaches into this bag with a calm demeanor.

He grabs a burger and dips the entire thing, bun and patty included, into the ketchup. While doing this, he repeatedly says, “I f—ing love ketchup bro!” He then pivots toward a woman sitting on a nearby couch and tosses the condiment-covered burger at her.

The impact is loud, and the burger hits the side of her face before falling away

The woman, who appeared to be eating fries at the time, is visibly startled by the sudden mess. The force of the throw leaves the walls and the couch smeared with ketchup. While she tries to process what just happened, the man is heard laughing in the background as he continues filming the aftermath and the remaining pile of burgers.

She's dead by ketchup bro pic.twitter.com/HZHwBDVjCT — MaatBB (@Maatboobybrown) August 18, 2026

As of the time of publication, the clip has racked up over 1.2 million views on X. The reaction from the public has been largely negative, with many users expressing clear disapproval of the man’s behavior. One commenter wrote, “Gotta respect our women more.” It is a sentiment that seems to be shared by many who watched the video, as the act of throwing food at someone has drawn significant criticism.

Other viewers were less focused on the social implications and more baffled by the logistics of the scene. People are genuinely confused about the sheer volume of condiments involved. One user asked, “Bro, how much ketchup is even in that bag? Did she survive cleanup or is the couch still a crime scene?”

There is also a lot of frustration regarding the apparent waste of food. It is hard to watch a drawer full of perfectly good burgers being used as props for a stunt, and many people have been left wondering why anyone would have that much food sitting out in the first place.

Whether this was intended to be an elaborate prank or something else entirely remains a point of intense debate. The man behind the camera clearly found the situation funny, but that amusement is not shared by the majority of people commenting on the situation. So far, the man involved has not addressed the backlash or provided any context for why he decided to target the woman with a ketchup-soaked meal.

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