Homeland Security agent tasked with hunting child predators is charged for the very crimes he was sworn to stop

Image by DHS, as noted below., Public domain. Via Wikimedia Commons., & cocoparisienne on Pixabay

A Homeland Security Investigations agent whose job included working on child exploitation cases is now facing multiple charges involving an underage girl. Kent Blacklidge, a 43-year-old HSI special agent, has been charged with first- and second-degree rape, sodomy and sexual abuse following a grand jury indictment

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Per TheGuardian, Authorities say the investigation began after a report of child sexual abuse, eventually leading to an indictment against the federal agent. The charges were brought after an investigation led by Spanish Fort police, with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office later becoming involved.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the agent was “directly involved with child exploitation cases”. Blacklidge worked with law enforcement and community members to raise awareness about those crimes.

The investigation took months before the agent was charged

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said his department received the initial report involving a juvenile girl and immediately began investigating. Investigators spent roughly eight months conducting interviews and collecting evidence before a Baldwin County grand jury returned the indictment.

Homeland security agent charged with child rape in Alabama, officials say – Kent Blacklidge, who officials say was ‘directly involved with child exploitation cases’, turned himself in last week https://t.co/9G7FBuaiPS — •spooki•girl•cassiopeia•™ (@sadgirlcassi) September 9, 2026

As reported by NBC, authorities have released few details about the allegations themselves, citing the need to protect the alleged victim and preserve the integrity of the case. Police said there is currently one alleged victim and no indication of additional victims.

Blacklidge was placed on administrative leave by HSI after the investigation began and later surrendered to authorities. His total bond was set at $560,000, with individual amounts attached to the nine charges.

The state is also seeking a pretrial detention hearing under Alabama’s Aniah’s Law. The request could result in Blacklidge being held without bond if prosecutors establish that no release conditions would adequately protect the alleged victim, the community or ensure his appearance in court.

Marshall said the case is being prosecuted by his office. This is because Blacklidge is a witness in cases handled by the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office, which could potentially create a conflict.



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