Florida man allegedly uses an electric trimmer to carve a hole through his neighbor’s wall, leaving the victim in a real-life horror scenario

A quiet evening at a Palm Coast home allegedly turned into something straight out of a horror movie when a neighbor began smashing and cutting through the wall separating the two residences. The woman inside said she could hear loud banging, screaming, and what sounded like a power saw coming from the other side.

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Per Fox, Natasha Crockett said that her mother was asleep when the noise began, prompting her to start recording what was happening. The footage reportedly captured Crockett’s 58-year-old neighbor, Charles Bowden, allegedly working on the shared wall while making threats.

The recording reportedly includes banging, cutting sounds, and laughter, along with a voice saying, “I’m going to make this very, very hard for you…” Flagler County deputies said Bowden used a hammer and an electric trimmer to create a softball-sized hole through the drywall into Crockett’s residence.

The hole in the wall was only part of the nightmare

When deputies arrived, they allegedly found Bowden barricaded inside his own home. According to Sheriff Rick Staly, Bowden refused to surrender and threatened to shoot deputies if they entered the home or if he came outside.

"Like a horror film": A Florida family said they were terrorized by a neighbor who allegedly cut through their shared wall. In an audio recording, a man's voice says, "I'm going to make this very, very hard for you…" followed by laughter. @fox35orlando https://t.co/59xN9hK5eM — Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) September 9, 2026

“He threatened to shoot us, you know, if we came in, or he came outside,” Staly said. The sheriff described the incident as “one of the most bizarre cases I’ve seen in my career.”

Deputies eventually persuaded Bowden to come outside and took him into custody. Law enforcement said no firearms were found in his possession, and he now faces burglary and aggravated assault charges.

Crockett said the family does not plan to abandon the property after the alleged incident. She said that she hired a contractor to reinforce and secure the damaged wall. She adds that she has put too much into the home to leave because of this unbelievable situation.

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