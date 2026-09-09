A routine argument over military grooming standards allegedly took a dangerous turn when a Georgia National Guard soldier pulled a gun on a fellow Guardsman during a break from patrol duties in Washington, D.C.

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Per WTAP, Zion Mitchell, 21, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence or dangerous crime, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report cited by The Associated Press. Both charges are felonies.

According to the arrest warrant, Mitchell and a female Guard member were sitting inside a van when they began arguing over Army regulations and their hairstyles. The dispute continued until the woman heard what she believed was the sound of Mitchell opening his holster. She later learned from other Guard members that a weapon had allegedly been drawn and pointed in her direction.

The argument allegedly went from grooming rules to a gun

The case centers on what happened inside the van as the disagreement escalated. Other Guard members were present, and investigators collected statements from those who were there, with accounts differing on exactly how Mitchell handled the firearm.

Georgia National Guard Member Charged With Assault After Allegedly Drawing Gun on Fellow Guardsman Over Haircut Dispute in D.C.



A Georgia National Guard member deployed to Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with felony assault after allegedly drawing a handgun on a… pic.twitter.com/WofPIgRLAB — BeezLoop News 📰🗞️ (@BeezLoop) September 9, 2026

Mitchell reportedly gave investigators more than one account of what happened. He initially described the incident as a playful argument involving a pistol magazine, before later acknowledging that he had pulled his pistol and pointed it toward the other soldier, while saying the weapon was angled downward.

Per TheHill, some Guard members told police they saw Mitchell point the weapon. One witness told investigators the firearm was loaded and had a round in the chamber, while another said the gun “was on safe.”

Mitchell is being held in D.C. jail as the case moves through the court system. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the Joint Task Force did not immediately provide a response about Mitchell’s status.

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