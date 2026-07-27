A beach argument between a swimmer and a kite surfer escalated when a man allegedly pulled a gun and pulled the trigger twice, but it never fired

A man is under scrutiny after he pointed a handgun at another beach-goer during a heated argument, allegedly pulling the trigger twice before the weapon failed to fire. The confrontation, which took place at a beach identified as Praia Da Aribinha, began as a dispute between a swimmer and a kite surfer before escalating into what witnesses describe as an attempted shooting.

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Video of the incident, shared on X, shows the armed man pointing the handgun directly at the other man and pulling the trigger twice. As reported by the Daily Dot, the gun failed to fire both times, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Screaming can reportedly be heard in the background of the clip, and a child is said to have been near the confrontation as it unfolded.

The footage has drawn wide attention online, with viewers debating both the legal consequences the man could face and the reason the weapon reportedly malfunctioned. The Daily Dot said it was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral post or the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Some viewers online speculated about whether the incident could lead to an attempted murder charge, with one commenter asking whether the alleged act of pulling a gun after the other man had already backed away could rise to that level. No charges have been publicly confirmed, and the man’s identity has not been released.

Totally nuts. Guy at beach pulls gun on kite surfer, pulling trigger twice.



Pistol in swim trunks?? See what happens when you swim in salt water with your gun … it fails to fire! 😆 via Concealed Nation pic.twitter.com/B6F3KpqFkd — Larry Conger 🇺🇸 (@eMTBrides) July 22, 2026

Other commenters focused on why the gun reportedly failed to fire. One user asked whether firing underwater increases the risk of a misfire, and the original poster cited the widely accepted theory that seawater exposure causes rust, which can lead to firearm malfunctions. Public confrontations caught on camera have continued to draw scrutiny elsewhere too, including a crowd surrounding a woman accused of taking a man’s money, an unrelated dispute that similarly played out in public and online.

The video also included advice on how bystanders should respond if they encounter an armed aggressor in a public setting, such as creating distance, keeping hands visible, and avoiding escalation. Experts generally note that situational awareness plays a key role in personal safety during unpredictable public confrontations, a theme that has also come up in other viral disputes, including one mid-flight confrontation where a crew member declined to intervene, a separate and unrelated incident.

The circumstances behind this specific altercation, including what sparked the initial dispute, have not been confirmed. As of now, the man who allegedly pulled the gun has not been identified publicly, and it remains unclear whether he has been located or charged in connection with the incident.

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