A man let his dog climb onto the counter at a Chick-fil-A to eat its pup cup, and viewers say the way he treated the worker explains everything

A viral video showing a man letting his dog eat off a Chick-fil-A service counter has sparked widespread criticism online over hygiene and pet etiquette in restaurants. The clip, reshared by @ClownWorld, shows a man at Chick-fil-A directing a worker to place his dog’s pup cup on the customer service counter. He tells the dog, “OK Jake, we got our audience,” before encouraging the animal to eat.

Recommended Videos

As reported by the Daily Dot, when the dog hesitated, the owner slid the cup closer to the edge and gave it a small taste to entice it. The dog eventually jumped up, resting its front paws on the counter where other customers’ food is served, and finished the treat while people nearby appeared amused by the moment.

The video has since drawn heavy criticism online, with many viewers focusing on both the sanitary risk and the man’s treatment of the employee involved. Commenters argued that allowing a dog’s paws on a food service counter crossed a clear line regardless of how well-behaved the animal seemed.

Viewers say the bigger issue was how the man treated the worker

Several commenters raised concerns about the health risks tied to a dog’s paws touching a surface used to serve customers. One person wrote that dogs can carry bacteria capable of making people seriously ill, adding that they would never allow dogs in a restaurant they owned. Another commenter speculated about where the dog’s paws might have been earlier in the day before touching the counter.

Bringing your dog into a restaurant is one thing. Encouraging it to put its mouth on the same counter where customers pick up their food is another.



I don’t care how well-behaved your dog is. That’s a shared food service area, not your kitchen at home. Have a little respect for… pic.twitter.com/1LXbFJxsHu — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 22, 2026

Beyond hygiene, many viewers criticized the man’s attitude toward the employee, pointing to the specific instructions he gave about where to place the treat. One commenter called the behavior entitled, arguing that his tone with the worker explained why he felt comfortable letting the dog climb onto the counter in the first place.

Other reactions online have shown similar frustration with entitled customer behavior, including a recent dispute where a Chipotle manager faced backlash after a customer called for her demotion over slow service, an unrelated example of how quickly service complaints can spread online. Another commenter said the growing acceptance of non-service dogs in public spaces “is getting to be too much.”

Regulations around animals in food establishments are generally strict for sanitary reasons. Under the Washington Administrative Code, live animals are generally prohibited from food establishment premises, with narrow exceptions such as pet dogs in specially approved outdoor areas, and even there, dogs are barred from tables, chairs, and other fixtures. Indoor rules go further, requiring that animals stay off all fixtures entirely.

Restaurant health disputes have made headlines elsewhere too, including one recent case where a customer sued over hot fries she said caused lasting injuries, a separate incident unrelated to the Chick-fil-A video. Those standards exist specifically to keep food, utensils, and dining surfaces free from contamination.

The Daily Dot said it was unable to independently verify when or where the video was filmed, or whether Chick-fil-A has responded to the incident.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy