Viral video showed man kicking a sea lion on a California beach. Now federal officials are on the investigation

Federal officials are currently investigating a report involving a man who appeared to kick and harass a protected sea lion on a city-operated beach, NBC News reported. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement is looking into a video that, according to spokesperson Rachel Hager, “shows an interaction between an individual and sea lion.”

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Hager confirmed the investigation via email on Saturday, noting, “In the video, the individual appears to be kicking the sea lion.” She also stated that because the investigation is ongoing, they cannot provide further details at this time. The video, which has been circulating on social media, shows a young man kicking a sea lion perched on the edge of a seawall. As the animal attempts to move away, the person continues to follow it while kicking in its direction.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday night near La Jolla Cove. This area is well known for having a large population of sea lions that gather on wet, sandstone plateaus. Because the animals are so plentiful, city officials have had to scramble to set aside space that is strictly off-limits to visitors. Signs are posted around the area warning people, “CAUTION: DO NOT APPROACH SEALS/SEA LIONS.” These signs also prohibit dogs and clearly mark sections of the beach as closed to the public.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act makes it clear that harassing sea lions is prohibited

Violating this federal act can lead to serious consequences, including penalties of more than $30,000 per violation and potential prison time. The person in the video has not been publicly identified, and the social media accounts believed to be associated with the post appear to have been deleted.

🚨HELP FIND THIS SCUMBAG 🚨



A viral video showing a man kicking a resting Sea Lion at La Jolla Cove in San Diego has sparked online outrage and a federal investigation.



The incident occurred late at night on the protective seawall where California Sea Lions gather.



Incident… pic.twitter.com/YjRBQhVm5g — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) July 25, 2026

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria addressed the incident on Saturday, stating on X, “This disgusting act of animal cruelty is unacceptable.” He added, “We must protect our wildlife.” The mayor has also requested that the San Diego Police Department review the video. The Sierra Club Seal Society has confirmed that it reported the incident to authorities and plans to keep an eye on how the investigation progresses.

Robyn Davidoff, who serves as the chair of the Seal Society, believes the person involved should be prosecuted. She told reporters, “That kind of behavior is not acceptable, whether it’s a person being punched or an animal.” She also noted, “Because these are a protected species, this is assault.”

La Jolla Cove remains a popular spot for tourists, especially during the summer, but this isn’t the first time human and animal interactions have turned sour. Just this past February, a city park ranger had to intervene when tourists were seen throwing sand and rocks at the animals.

While the current case is still being investigated by federal officials, it serves as a reminder that these animals are protected for a reason. Similar incidents have occurred elsewhere, such as a case in May where a visitor to Maui was charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly throwing a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal. That case is currently awaiting trial.

For now, we have to wait and see what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement uncovers as they continue their review of the situation.

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