U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is pushing back hard against claims that the military is intentionally letting Iranian missiles through to protect dwindling stockpiles. During an appearance on Sunday, Waltz insisted that the U.S. military is fully prepared and well-supplied for its ongoing operations, NBC News reported. He made it clear that he has verified the situation thoroughly and believes the reports suggesting a shortage are completely inaccurate.

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Waltz did not mince words regarding the origin of these reports. He stated, “I want to be crystal clear: The U.S. military, and I’ve verified this every which way, has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be,” he said. “And I have to tell you, the people that are leaking this nonsense deserve to be in jail.”

The controversy stems from reports that U.S. commanders are bypassing certain Iranian threats to conserve the Pentagon’s inventory. While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently asked lawmakers for $67 billion in supplemental funding to increase production and accelerate weapon deliveries, the administration is facing intense scrutiny over how these supplies are managed. During an April Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Hegseth admitted that replenishing the stockpile could take months and years.

Waltz pointed toward the previous administration as the source of the current inventory challenges

Waltz argued that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “inherited a depleted situation from not only Ukraine, but also the ongoing fight with the Houthis under the Biden administration and a depleted military under the Biden administration,” Waltz said. He added that the current administration is now pivoting to newer, more cost-effective munitions and advanced technologies while prioritizing the rebuilding of the military through updated defense budgets.

🔴 Is the United States withdrawing due to the depletion of its reserves, potentially avoiding a larger military conflict?



Mike Waltz: We need to take a step back. Many of our reserves were depleted under the Biden administration.



Host: But are you admitting that they are… pic.twitter.com/eKXGe0D6IW — Alex kennedy (@Alexkennedy213) July 26, 2026

Not everyone in Congress is convinced by these explanations. Senator Mark Kelly expressed significant frustration during a recent interview, pointing back to the April hearing where the timeline for replenishment was discussed. Kelly noted that the current situation is “by their own making,” and he did not hold back in his assessment of the leadership. “They’re not keeping track,” Kelly said. “They, at this point, this president and the people around him are incompetent.”

Kelly also voiced concerns regarding the $67 billion funding request. When asked if he would support the supplemental budget, he indicated that he had not reached a final decision. He questioned the reasonableness of the request, suggesting that competent leadership should be able to defend the nation without such extreme spending measures.

The military situation remains tense following nearly two weeks of nightly strikes against Iran. While President Trump has mentioned that the U.S. is still engaged in discussions with Iran, the ongoing attacks on ships continue to disrupt global trade. Waltz emphasized that the administration is maintaining a flexible stance, noting that “the president is keeping all options on the table.” He explained that the current pause in consecutive strikes is intended to provide space for ongoing diplomatic efforts at various levels.

However, the possibility of further escalation remains a central focus. When asked by a journalist for the French media outlet LCI on Saturday if he was considering a full-scale war, President Trump indicated that he would consider that path if diplomatic goals are not fully met. She said that Trump replied that “if we don’t get 100% of what we want, absolutely.” For now, the White House and the Pentagon have not provided additional comments on the state of the weapons stockpile or the reports regarding defense strategies.

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