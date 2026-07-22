Pete Hegseth tells Senate the Iran war has cost $37.5bn so far. Other estimates put the bill far higher

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told the Senate appropriations committee on Tuesday that the US-Israel war on Iran has cost $37.5bn so far. According to Al Jazeera, he shared the figure while answering questions from lawmakers about a request for a $1.5 trillion US defense budget, which includes close to $70bn tied to the war with Iran.

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Hegseth gave the number in response to a question from Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. “The estimate we have as of today is $37.5bn,” Hegseth said.

The Defense Secretary said the figure includes some operations and maintenance costs that run through the end of September, though he did not give further details.

The new figure is higher than past estimates, but still below other projections

The $37.5bn figure is about $8bn more than the $29bn estimate the Trump administration gave in May. Even so, the number is well below other estimates that factor in wider costs to US consumers. Moody’s Analytics has estimated the domestic cost of the war could reach up to $150bn, citing factors such as higher energy prices in the US.

Pete Hegseth: Not funding this department at $1.5 trillion is the greatest threat our nation faces. pic.twitter.com/j2AvDMdpzg — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2026

Hegseth appeared before the committee as the fighting between the US and Iran continued, after a memorandum of understanding that had paused attacks since June 17 broke down last week. On Monday, ahead of what was reported as the tenth straight night of US strikes, Trump said Iran would “pay” after two more US soldiers were reportedly killed over the weekend. Hegseth had earlier described the strategy behind the operation, vowing no politically correct wars while declining to give a firm end date.

Over the past week, Trump has threatened to target energy plants and bridges in Iran. He has also threatened to send ground forces to seize Iran’s Kharg Island and to bomb a site known as Pickaxe Mountain, which is reportedly linked to Iran’s nuclear program and located deep underground. The report noted that attacks have so far focused on sites Iran allegedly uses to assert influence over the Strait of Hormuz, described as Iran’s key point of leverage in the conflict.

Iran has pledged to continue striking US assets in the region. The most recent round of strikes reportedly set desalination and power plants ablaze in Kuwait, with other sites hit in Bahrain and Jordan. The Houthis in Yemen, described as close allies of Iran, have also declared a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia. The rising toll among US troops has also drawn criticism at home, including from a former Republican congresswoman who criticized Hegseth’s tribute to fallen soldiers killed in the strikes.

During his opening statement, Hegseth pointed to strains on the US weapons stockpile caused by the war, which the US and Israel launched on February 28. He said funding was needed “to expand production lines and accelerate delivery of high-demand munitions.” He added, “We’re talking about solid rocket motors, JDAMs [Joint Direct Attack Munition], hypersonics, and counter-drone capabilities.”

Hegseth also pointed to what he described as a pending budget crunch tied to the war. He said, “training in the future would have to be curtailed if we do not get our budget needs met and met urgently, and yes, some of that has to do with the current budget cycle and how things come together.”

Democratic Senator Patty Murray questioned the broader budget request, which also includes funding tied to the National Guard deployment in Washington, DC, US operations against alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean, and military patrols along the US border. “So I’ll be blunt,” Murray said. “The truth is, your request does not make a lot of sense.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine was also questioned during the hearing alongside Hegseth.

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