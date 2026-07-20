‘Bloodlust for a senseless war’: Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at Pete Hegseth’s tribute to two soldiers killed in Iran

Former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday after he posted a tribute to two U.S. service members killed during Iranian strikes on Jordan. Greene said the deaths were not a “sacrifice,” as Hegseth described them, but the result of what she called a war being waged on behalf of Israel.

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The two service members died on Friday while defending against Iranian drone and ballistic missile strikes, according to U.S. Central Command. One other service member was reported missing, while four others were hospitalized and later released, Central Command said.

Hegseth had written on X on Saturday, “Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.” Greene responded to that post on X on Sunday with sharp criticism of the administration’s handling of the conflict.

Greene disputes Hegseth’s description of the deaths as a sacrifice

Greene wrote on X, “Sacrifice?? What the f*** are you talking about?? They did not willingly sacrifice themselves. They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel.” She followed this with another post stating, “You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war.”

Sacrifice?? What the fuck are you talking about??



They did not willingly sacrifice themselves.



They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel.



You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war. https://t.co/A0PhmLvHzx — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) July 18, 2026

Greene, who represented Georgia in the House before resigning in January, was once considered a strong supporter of President Trump, according to the report. Since leaving office, she has become increasingly critical of the administration’s foreign policy decisions, the report said.

In a separate post over the weekend, Greene raised concerns about the broader scope of the conflict. “This war was started for Israel and is now all about the Strait of Hormuz and control of oil. And there seems to be no end in sight, with the bombing now including power facilities and desalination plants in Iran and Kuwait. Countless innocent people’s lives will be at risk without power and especially water,” she wrote.

Greene is not alone in raising these concerns. Other prominent conservative figures, including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, have also alleged that the Trump administration started the war with Iran to appease Israel, according to the report. President Trump has denied these claims, the report noted.

Vice President JD Vance has also made similar comments. During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast released on Wednesday, Vance said, “There are some people within their [the Israeli government’s] system, we know beyond a shadow of a doubt, who are manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely.”

Since the United States and Israel began strikes against Tehran in February, 17 American service members have been killed as a result of the conflict, according to the Associated Press. The report noted that tensions between Greene and the Trump administration over the Iran war have persisted since the conflict began in February.

Greene has previously warned about the consequences of expanding U.S. military involvement in Iran. In May, she wrote on X, “If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America.

The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it.” Similar warnings about the potential consequences of U.S. military involvement in Iran have been raised by others. The conflict has continued for several months, with strikes reportedly extending to infrastructure targets. According to Greene’s account, recent bombing has included power facilities and desalination plants in both Iran and Kuwait, which she said could put civilian access to electricity and water at risk.

Central Command has not released additional details about the identities of the two service members killed or the status of the missing service member beyond what was shared in its Saturday statement. The four hospitalized service members were discharged after treatment, according to Central Command.

Greene’s comments on Sunday add to a series of public statements she has made criticizing the administration’s approach to the war since resigning from Congress in January. Her most recent posts focus specifically on the deaths of the two service members and the administration’s public response to those deaths.

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