Marjorie Taylor Greene anticipates ‘political revolution in America’ if US troops are sent to Iran, and it’s not that unlikely

Marjorie Taylor Greene is raising the alarm about the potential for a political revolution in the United States, specifically citing the possibility of American troops being deployed into Iran. The former representative from Georgia expressed her firm stance against further foreign military intervention.

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The former congresswoman was very direct in her post on X, where she stated, “If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America. WE. ARE. DONE. We said no more foreign wars and we meant it. The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it.” She followed that up with a blunt assessment of the ongoing situation, writing, “End this war. It’s stupid.” Her frustration is palpable, and it highlights a growing rift between her and the current administration.

This perspective is not entirely new for Greene, who has been vocal about her dissatisfaction for some time. Earlier in the year, she appeared on the show hosted by Megyn Kelly to express her deep concerns. During that conversation, she questioned the direction the country is taking under the current leadership. She remarked, “I want to say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported, the man that denounced what happened in Iraq, the man that said ‘No more foreign wars,’ ‘No more regime change?’”

Greene is positioning herself as a vocal opponent of any escalation that involves ground forces

She continued by noting that these were promises made on the campaign trail by the president, as well as by others like JD Vance and Tulsi Gabbard. Her frustration reached a boiling point when she said, “Promised it on the campaign. JD Vance promised it. Tulsi Gabbard promised it, all of them promised it. And we’re a year in, a year in, and we’re in another f—ing war, and we’ve got American troops being killed.”

The context here is a volatile standoff between Washington and Tehran. On that same Sunday, President Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, noting that the “clock is ticking” as peace negotiations have reached a stalemate. On Truth Social, the president wrote, “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE.”

If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America.



WE. ARE. DONE.



We said no more foreign wars and we meant it.



The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it.



End this war. It’s stupid. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 17, 2026

This follows a rejection by the president of Iran’s most recent response to a peace proposal. The administration found the proposal “totally unacceptable” because the Iranians wanted to separate nuclear talks from broader peace negotiations.

Back in March 2026, Greene had already begun publicly questioning the mental state of the president regarding these military operations. During her interview with Megyn Kelly, she asked, “Well, I want to ask a question, a serious question: What is in his mind? What is his mental state if he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven, and he is a man towards the end — he’s in the fourth quarter — he’s towards the end of his life.” This rhetoric underscores the intensity of the disagreement between these former allies. Greene has also gone as far as calling the Make America Great Again slogan a “lie,” signaling a complete breakdown in their political relationship.

Meanwhile, the administration is keeping its cards close to the chest. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not ruled out the possibility of putting boots on the ground in Iran, though he has clarified that the goal is to avoid getting trapped in an “endless war” similar to the one in Iraq.

When asked during a press briefing if the U.S. already had troops in Iran, Hegseth replied, “No, but we’re not going to go into the exercise of what we will or will not do.” He went on to explain his philosophy on military transparency, stating, “I think it’s one of those fallacies for a long time that this department or presidents or others should tell the American enemies, by the way, here’s exactly what, here’s exactly how long we’ll go, here’s exactly how far we’ll go, here’s what we’re willing to do and not do — it’s foolishness.”

The White House has responded to Greene’s criticisms with sharp rebukes. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle stated that Greene “quit on her constituents and the America First movement in the middle of her term.” Ingle further added, “President Trump is fighting every single day to Make America Great Again – we don’t have time for quitters.”

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