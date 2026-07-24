A California woman said a Chipotle manager ruined her lunch by giving her ‘the bare minimum,’ then called for her demotion

A California woman says a Chipotle employee ruined her lunch by barely speaking to her, and the backlash to her video calling for a demotion has been overwhelming. According to The Nerd Stash, the woman, Christina Lopez, shared her account of the visit in a TikTok video. She said she and her husband had been excited to eat at the Temple City, California location after not visiting in months.

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That excitement didn’t last. She said two employees were “in the worst mood,” which she felt ruined the experience. “If they were just two workers, I would be fine. Like, whatever. They’re just making minimum wage or whatever they’re making,” she said. “But one of them was a manager, if I’m not mistaken. I have been in the food industry my entire life.”

She described the manager as rude for failing to make eye contact and speaking only “the bare minimum words,” giving examples like “Anything else?” or “What drink?” She then said the manager never asked if she wanted anything else at the register, seemingly contradicting her own point moments earlier.

She called for the manager to be demoted over the interaction

She went on to call for the manager to be demoted to a regular employee, telling Chipotle to “do better” in its hiring process. “You guys need to be more strict with your managerial hiring process,” she said. “Probably implement monthly evaluations at this point, because literally, because of this person, I will probably never go back to this location. Or if I walk in and I see this person, I will leave. Like, that’s crazy.”

@christina.jlopez Just to clear things up: I was venting about the service I received—not attacking anyone as a person. I’ve worked in restaurants for many years, and I know bad days happen. But I also believe customers deserve to be acknowledged with basic professionalism/courtesy especially when you’re in a managerial position. Two things can be true at once🤍 Based on many comments, no customer should ever leave a review because we don’t know what someone’s going through. Some of you agree, some of you don’t—and that’s okay. I wasn’t trying to start a war on the internet😂 I was simply venting about an experience that left me disappointed. I don’t regret sharing my experience, and I genuinely wish everyone involved the best🫶🏻 ————————————————- Story time… I just had the worst Chipotle experience EVER. When I walked in, the employee was just standing there looking down. They didn’t greet me or acknowledge me, so I had to walk up and ask, “Can I order?” From that point on, they were cold the entire time—no smile, no eye contact, nothing. It honestly felt like they didn’t want me there. Then I got to the register, and somehow the manager was even WORSE. They never looked at me once. They didn’t ask if I wanted a drink, didn’t ask if I wanted anything else, and didn’t even say anything besides my total. I had to remember to ask for a bag of chips myself, and because they never asked about a drink, I completely forgot to order one for me and my husband. On top of that, it was my first time ordering a kids meal for my toddler, and no one told me it doesn’t come with rice and beans. I didn’t realize until I got home, so now my toddler doesn’t even have rice and beans with her meal. I understand everyone has bad days, but this was easily the coldest WORST customer service I’ve experienced in a long time. A simple “Hi” or “How are you?” would’ve completely changed the experience. @Chipotle #chipotle #customerservice #customer #rude #manager ♬ original sound – Christina Lopez

She also shared photos of both employees and tagged Chipotle directly in the caption. The response online was overwhelmingly critical of her rather than sympathetic, not unlike another Chipotle customer’s BOGO complaint that also backfired online. “The entitlement is crazy,” one commenter wrote. Another asked, “Why are we taking pictures of people doing their jobs. That’s weird.”

A longer comment pushed back even harder: “So she did her job. People need to leave those people alone. They are literally abused verbally all day long for an unlivable wage. Give them a break. You have no clue what they may be dealing with. So many better things to make noise about.” That commenter’s wage claim lines up with actual government data. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for food and beverage serving workers nationally was $16.51 as of May 2025, the agency’s most recent survey.

One more added, sarcastically, “Omg the worker didn’t ask if you wanted the drink that you forgot, have you informed the police already?” She later updated the video’s caption, writing that she was “venting” about the service and “not attacking anyone as a person,” despite having posted photos of both employees.

Legally, that kind of post sits in a gray area rather than being clearly off-limits. An attorney answering a nearly identical scenario on the legal Q&A site Avvo noted that photographing an employee in public and posting it online is generally not a crime. It’s also unlikely to succeed as a standalone lawsuit, though it could become actionable if done specifically to cause emotional distress.

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