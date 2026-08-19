US Navy destroyer reportedly spent four days without working toilets and AC in 98 degree F South China Sea: ‘It would have been quite stressful’

The USS Benfold recently spent four days without working toilets, galley services, or air conditioning while operating in the South China Sea, CNN reported. This major engineering failure occurred on July 24, leaving the nearly 10,000-ton guided-missile destroyer without power or the ability to maneuver on its own.

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The incident is currently under investigation, but Navy Cmdr. Matthew Comer confirmed that the trouble began with an engineering casualty involving the generators aboard the Arleigh Burke-class warship. While the crew faced these harsh conditions, daytime temperatures in the region were hitting between 89 and 98 degrees Fahrenheit.

Carl Schuster, a former US Navy captain, noted that the situation would have been quite stressful for everyone on board. He explained that operations officers were likely concerned about morale, while engineers focused on the immediate mechanical fix. The commanding officer and executive officer had to manage the entire situation, including the anxiety of the crew regarding food, weather, and the ship’s drift. Schuster added, “I can assure you four hours in the waters southeast of Puerto Rico is not nearly as stressful as four days in the South China Sea.”

Fortunately, the crew received support from other vessels during this period

The guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls provided cooked meals, and other ships within the Japan-based USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group offered additional aid. The Benfold was eventually towed to Subic Bay in the Philippines, where repairs were successfully completed by August 8. The ship has since returned to duty, and ship spotters in Japan have reported its arrival there.

A US Navy guided-missile destroyer spent four days last month without working toilets, galley services and air conditioning in the blistering heat of the South China Sea after the warship lost power. https://t.co/0zyRNvuse9 pic.twitter.com/wjO1V1s2lf — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2026

This power loss highlights the ongoing pressure facing the US Navy as it manages global commitments and operations against Iran. Analysts and Democratic lawmakers have pointed out that the fleet is being stretched thin, a concern that has gained traction following reports of low morale aboard other ships like the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The Benfold incident marks the second time a destroyer has lost power in the Pacific Command area of responsibility recently, which follows a similar engineering casualty involving the USS Higgins back in May.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the primary workhorses of the fleet, with over 70 of these vessels currently in service. Each ship typically carries a crew of 329 to 359 sailors. Despite the severity of the four-day breakdown, Cmdr. Comer emphasized that the crew remained professional throughout the ordeal. “There were no injuries to the crew, who demonstrated resilience, grit, professionalism, and unwavering steadiness in their response,” Comer stated.

The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group is presently moving toward the Middle East to relieve the Abraham Lincoln, though the Navy has not confirmed if the Benfold is part of that specific deployment.

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