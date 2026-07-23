American Airlines passenger heard a ‘we’re running out of fuel’ warning just 30 minutes before landing, and it appears that wasn’t even the worst part

An American Airlines passenger claimed that the flight ran out of fuel just 30 minutes before landing and had to land in Philadelphia as a result, but after landing, the delay reportedly became a challenge for the onboard passengers. After landing, it took around 45 minutes for the fuel to be started. Apparently, the crew was sure they’d take off within the next hour, but it turned out to be a long wait for the passengers. No comments from the airline were found.

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According to Brobible, content creator Tyler Jackowski (@fishin4clout), who was on the airplane, gave insights into the matter on his TikTok. He started his video by saying he was traveling from Dallas to New York and that everything was running smoothly until the announcement, “we’re running out of fuel,” was made. It was declared that they had to land in Philadelphia for refueling.

It reportedly took about 45 minutes before refueling began, and the staff warned that the pilots and crew might time out. The crew then said they could take off within 30 minutes, but later announced that the pilots and crew had timed out, meaning a replacement crew would be needed. This suggests that the flight running out of fuel wasn’t the worst part.

Here comes the worst part…

Even though the plane was reportedly far later than expected, the time-out created a new situation for the passengers. Tyler reported that after announcing the pilot and crew had timed out, passengers would now have to wait an additional 45 minutes for new pilots to arrive. First, the passengers were not allowed to leave the plane. Later, he claimed that they were allowed to deboard, but their bags would remain on board. The staff started writing the names of the departing passengers, which took approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

@fishin4clout Replying to @anime_girl @American Airlines what did I do to deserve this? ♬ original sound – Fishin4clout

Tyler also said the confusion continued when passengers were told they could not leave the boarding area. They even announced that the new crew had been assigned, but they were not sure where they were. But before the video ended, the flight attendant asked the passengers to present their boarding passes before the new crew arrived. At that point, Tyler can be heard saying, “I’m gonna lose my mind.”

As the video went viral, people asked the creator to seek payment for the delay caused by the company. One of the commenters stated, “They owe every passenger $400 cash. Not a voucher. But cash. It’s an FAA rule.” Another one added, “I’ve heard you can legally request up to 4x your ticket price for delays like this. Check into that and let us know.”

In a follow-up video, Tyler recorded the conversation with an American Airlines representative who was trying to resolve the situation and offered him trip coverage. At the same time, Tyler asked her to help every passenger. He commended the woman for handling the situation and for being open to resolving it. At the end of the follow-up video, it seemed that the unusual flight issue was handled professionally.

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