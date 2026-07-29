Woman visits her gym’s restroom and spots something odd on the toilet rolls. Then she warns other women before they went in

A woman visited her local gym for a regular workout but ended up noticing something unusual in the restroom instead. TikTok user Quantum Kis, who posts under the handle @quantumkis, shared a video describing what she found on the toilet rolls at a PureGym location.

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She said she spotted tiny puncture marks on several toilet rolls in the women’s restroom, including ones that were stacked as extras and one that was already in use. The marks reminded her of public health warnings she had seen online before, which link this kind of damage to needle use.

She said she could not confirm what actually caused the marks, but she believed they might pose a hygiene risk. Because of this, she chose to warn other women in the gym before they went in to use the restroom.

She could not find staff and called the gym’s emergency line instead

In her video, she said, “Today I visited a PureGym, expecting nothing more than a normal workout. Instead, I found a loose toilet roll with multiple puncture marks, which immediately concerned me because of public health warnings I’d previously seen online.”

@quantumkis I never thought I’d make a video like this.. Today I visited a PureGym, expecting nothing more than a normal workout. Instead, I found a loose toilet roll with multiple puncture marks, which immediately concerned me because of public health warnings I’d previously seen online. I cannot confirm what caused those puncture marks, but I genuinely believed they could represent a hygiene risk, so I reported them immediately. I looked for a member of staff but couldn’t find one, so I called the emergency contact number instead. I remained at the gym for over an hour after reporting my concerns, and during that time nobody attended the women’s toilets while I was there. While waiting, I also noticed additional hygiene concerns, including widespread staining/discolouration across multiple toilet cubicles, a loose toilet roll left on the floor near the disabled toilet, and generally poor cleanliness. Because I genuinely believed there could be a hygiene issue, I warned every woman I saw before they entered the toilets. This video reflects my own observations during today’s visit. My intention isn’t to accuse anyone of wrongdoing or speculate about how the puncture marks occurred. I’m sharing what I personally witnessed because I believe hygiene concerns should be taken seriously and investigated promptly. If nothing else, I hope this encourages people to take extra care when using public toilets and, where possible, carry their own tissues rather than relying on loose toilet rolls left out in public areas. I sincerely hope PureGym investigates these concerns and resolves them quickly for the safety and confidence of all members. #PureGym #GymTok #GymHygiene #HealthAndSafety #PublicHealth ♬ original sound – quantumkis

She explained that she looked for a staff member to report the issue, but could not find anyone. She then called the gym’s emergency contact number instead. According to her, she stayed at the gym for more than an hour after making the report, and during that time, no one came to check the women’s restroom.

While she waited, she said she noticed more hygiene issues. These included stains and discoloration across several toilet cubicles, a loose toilet roll left on the floor near the disabled toilet, and general poor cleanliness in the restroom. She also said someone had written that staff “hate women,” pointing to the poor condition of the space. Public restroom access has caused disputes elsewhere too, including a case where two women were told to leave a restroom while applying makeup.

She said she warned every woman she saw before they entered the restroom during the time she was there. In her caption, she clarified that she was not accusing anyone of wrongdoing or trying to guess how the marks got there. She said she was simply sharing what she saw and hoped it would encourage people to be more careful in public restrooms, including carrying their own tissues instead of relying on the rolls provided.

@drjoe_md 🚽 PSA: Check the toilet paper before you wipe. Yeah, I wish this was a joke too. Some public restrooms have had toilet paper rolls used to clean needles… and then put right back like it’s no big deal. 🤢 🧻 Here’s how to avoid unwanted surprises: ✔️ Inspect the roll (damp, dirty, or sketchy = hard pass) ✔️ Don’t use TP that’s not wrapped or hanging clean ✔️ Keep flushable wipes on hand ✔️ Wash your hands after touching public surfaces ✔️ If you’ve got open cuts—be extra careful Your butt deserves better. VC: @cody1kenobii #publicrestroom #infectionprevention #healthhazard #germaphobe ♬ original sound – Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺

Dr. Joe, M.D., an ER doctor who posts under the handle @drjoe_md, shared a similar warning back in October 2025. In his video, he said, “Some public restrooms have had toilet paper rolls used to clean needles… and then put right back like it’s no big deal.” He listed steps people can take, including checking the roll before use, avoiding rolls that seem damp or dirty, carrying flushable wipes, and washing hands after touching public surfaces.

Dr. Joe explained that people who use drugs sometimes use toilet paper to clean their needles and syringes after use. He said that in some cases, this is easy to spot because of repeated marks, blood stains, or other signs that look deliberate.

In other cases, like the one described by the gym-goer, the punctures are barely visible, which makes it hard to tell whether the roll was actually used this way. Restroom access rules have also come under scrutiny in other viral posts, such as one where a man was denied restroom access at a gas station under a specific condition set by an employee.

Speaking with The Daily Dot, Dr. Joe said there is no direct danger from the tissue itself, since no transmission happens externally. He said, “Most users won’t face any danger, but when bloodborne pathogens like hepatitis B, hepatitis C, or HIV are involved, even a low risk is worth taking seriously, especially if someone has cuts, open wounds, or compromised skin that could come into contact with contaminated surfaces.”

He added that the main concern is hygiene overall. Several people responded to the video with their own reactions. One commenter wrote, “I’m going to be carrying my own tissue now.” Another said, “That is why I use a bidet and carry my own wipes.”

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