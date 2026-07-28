Two women were applying makeup in a public restroom and were asked to leave. They have one question: ‘Is it because we’re Black?’

A video posted to X has ignited a heated discussion online after two women were asked to leave a public restroom while applying their makeup, Daily Dot reported. The footage captures a tense exchange between the women and a man who enters the space to escort them out, leaving many people wondering about the true motives behind such a firm demand.

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The video begins with the two women already in the restroom, seemingly recording after an initial encounter with another woman who apparently took issue with them using the mirrors for their cosmetics. The situation escalates quickly when a man enters the space, shouting, “Male coming in! Male coming in,” before instructing the women that they are required to leave immediately. He tells them, “You guys gotta go. Not here. She told you that you can’t put makeup on.”

Naturally, the women are confused by the entire ordeal. One of the women directly asks, “Is it because we’re Black?” She clearly feels that they are being targeted for reasons beyond the stated policy on makeup. When the man responds with “Really?” she doubles down, insisting that she believes the treatment is racially motivated.

As the argument continues, the man accuses the women of trespassing

The man claims they are being asked to leave because they are being obnoxious, yet they appear calm and respectful throughout the duration of the clip. Since we do not see the initial interaction, it is impossible to know what exactly triggered the complaint.

Bitch claims “using the bathroom while black.”



Yet she’s in a restroom with a whole bag of shit, trying to make herself whiter.



All of them with a head full of fake hair to look like White girls.



Never mind the pack of chimps taking up several sinks and inconveniencing… pic.twitter.com/kr6CAlXKD7 — White Girl ✊🏻 (@A_WhiteGenocide) July 26, 2026

It is never clarified why they were considered trespassers, but he remains firm in his stance that they have to exit the building. The women continue to question whether their race is the driving factor, which the man denies. One woman points out the power dynamic, stating, “You’re a grown man talking to a young woman,” and calls him disrespectful. She maintains that his hostility stems from the fact that they are Black and suggests that their first run-in with the other woman was not serious enough to warrant this level of escalation.

The situation takes another turn when the women clarify that the man who entered the bathroom is actually a police officer. They express significant discomfort with the fact that a male officer entered an all-woman space instead of a female officer being sent to handle the situation. One of the women remarks, “Using the bathroom while being Black. That’s a new one.” They eventually comply and are escorted out by the officer, leaving the viewer with more questions than answers.

It is truly unclear why the women were ultimately told to leave, as the video does not provide the context of the initial confrontation. Without seeing what happened before the camera started rolling, it is hard to pinpoint exactly why this escalated into a police matter.

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