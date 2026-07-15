Fort Wayne man ‘refused to put down’ his camera during Arab Fest in city park and was promptly removed: ‘They’re violating my First Amendment right’

A man was removed from a city park in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after he declined to stop recording during a local event known as Arab Fest, Daily Dot reported. The incident, which was captured on video and shared on X by @libsoftiktok, has sparked a significant conversation regarding police authority and free speech in public spaces.

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The footage shows a confrontation between the individual filming and officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department. During the exchange, an officer informs the man that the organizers of the event requested his removal from the area. When the man asks if he is being formally trespassed, the officer confirms that he is. The man then asks for this order to be provided in writing. The officer explains that the department is not required to provide such documentation in that specific form.

As the interaction continues, the man requests to speak with a supervisor and asks if he is being ordered to leave under the threat of arrest. He maintains that his removal is a direct result of his decision to continue filming. He states, “I just got trespassed off this public park because I refused to put down my camera,” and adds, “They’re violating my First Amendment right.”

Beyond the issue of filming, the man alleges that the organizers of the festival were motivated by religious bias

He claims that the event organizers “didn’t feel comfortable with a Christian coming to Arab Fest.” It is important to note that the circumstances surrounding this removal and the specific reasoning behind the officers’ actions have not been independently confirmed. The claim regarding religious discrimination also remains unverified.

MORE police threatening to ARREST Christians on public property



Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police Officer threatens to ARREST Christian for trying to enter a FREE "Arab Fest" being held in a public park.



Christian: "Am I being ordered out by threat of arrest?"



Officer: "Yes"



Cc… pic.twitter.com/e390m0SChj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 13, 2026

The video has generated a strong reaction on X, where many users are questioning the conduct of the officers involved. Critics of the police department have argued that the actions seen in the video represent a violation of constitutional protections. One user commented that police officers “are paid by US taxpayers” and asserted that they were “willfully violating US Constitution-protected rights of Christians.”

Other people participating in the online discussion have called for the police department to undergo more comprehensive training regarding constitutional rights. Some users have suggested that the department could face potential legal action as a result of the incident. There is also a segment of the online audience questioning why individuals of different faiths might attend religious celebrations without encountering similar disputes, with some commenters pointing toward what they describe as a “double standard.”

It is clear that this incident has struck a nerve with many who follow discussions about public access and the role of law enforcement at community events. While the legal specifics of the trespass order and the motivations of the event organizers remain points of contention, the video serves as a reminder of how quickly tensions can escalate when individuals feel their rights are being infringed upon in a public setting.

We will have to see if further information clarifies whether the officers acted within their authority during this encounter.

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