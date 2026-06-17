Dad was trying to help his young daughter in a women’s restroom, but she was left in tears when a ‘male Karen’ hit him with a bizarre accusation

A video of a father has gone viral on X/Twitter after he took his daughters to the female restroom of a convenience store to wash their hands, and a not-so-happy male confronted him. According to Bored Panda, a ‘male Karen’ accused the father of not letting an elderly woman enter the restroom, who was apparently waiting for the father and the girls to come out. When this argument escalated, the daughter reportedly cried.

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The dad recorded a video of himself helping his daughter in a convenience store restroom, while a middle-aged man standing in the doorway appears to be loudly referring to the father and his little girls. The girls’ father did not respond to the man waiting in the doorway, but kept calming his girls until the man who seemed to be creating a scene had the door shut in his face. It appears the man at the door called the police and explained the whole situation to have the father looked into. Though the staff didn’t seem to mind that much, they asked him to leave.

In the video, the man at the door can be seen speaking, “There is a man with his two little girls in the women’s bathroom.” He added that there is a woman who seems quite ill and waiting while “He (father) is taking his whole sweet time.” One of the girls in the video can be seen crying as the man continues his confrontation with their father. Later, the dad can be seen responding sharply to the man.

It looks like the video has sparked a debate among the audience

The video went viral and has garnered over 20 million views on X. It appears several commenters were on the father’s side for what he was trying to do and called out the other man for creating an uncomfortable situation for the little girls. One of the commenters stated, “What a f****** freak. No woman would give a damn that man was with his daughters in the bathroom. Little girls don’t need to be in a man’s bathroom!”

This father was on a road trip with his two young daughters & they needed to go to the restroom so he stopped at a QT & took them in the women’s restroom since no one was in it & a man came yelling at him to get out & called the cops.The girls were crying & then he assaulted him. pic.twitter.com/MkEqO33iSW — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 16, 2026

Similarly, one wrote, “That old man needs to mind his own business. What’s he doing watching the women’s restroom at a gas station. The police need to investigate him??” Another one added, “He did what a normal dad would do. Dad shouldn’t have to take his daughters into a bathroom with men using urinals.” The man who accused the father may have a point if a lady was actually complaining. However, it seems the way the man was confronted raised questions for many.

It looks like the staff sided with the father, which, in my opinion, seems fair, as he was carrying the two young girls who were being affected. Fortunately, the situation didn’t escalate into a violent brawl. It was also quite odd and time-consuming when the ‘male Karen’ called the police, as the father had to wait until the staff gave him the green light to go. That said, most of the reporting is based on the video; the complete background and what happened next remain unknown.

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