‘Why didn’t you just tell it to me’: Trump expresses frustration with Netanyahu hours before the Israeli PM’s slated White House visit

President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly before their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, March 11, Al Jazeera reported. The two leaders met in the Oval Office, marking their first sit-down since they jointly launched the war with Iran on February 28.

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The meeting began with little fanfare as Netanyahu entered the White House through a side entrance to the West Wing. Photos released by the office of the Israeli prime minister later showed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in attendance. The event remained closed to the press and no questions were taken. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt later described the gathering as “positive and productive” in a brief post on X.

Netanyahu offered a more detailed take on the encounter, describing it as one of the “best conversations” he had ever had with the president. He emphasized the quality of the discussion by stating, “When I say excellent, I don’t mean it in a superficial way.”

The tone was quite different earlier in the day when Trump spoke to Fox News

Trump appeared annoyed by reports that Netanyahu intended to discuss intelligence regarding Pickaxe Mountain, an underground nuclear site in Iran. Trump noted that he was already aware of the situation at the site and did not require the briefing. “I don’t need Bibi to tell me that,” Trump said, referring to the prime minister by his nickname. He suggested that Netanyahu was sharing the information to ensure the United States remained involved in the region.

BREAKING: Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Donald Trump at the White House for the first time since the start of the war in Iran. pic.twitter.com/KiPg3X4XN1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2026

Trump also questioned the public nature of the intelligence disclosure. “I said: ‘Why didn’t you just tell it to me, why did you have to announce it to the world?’” he remarked. He maintained that the situation at Pickaxe Mountain was not a major problem.

This meeting occurred during a precarious time for the administration, as the United States and Iran are engaged in a new diplomatic push following a 13-day escalation. Trump has repeatedly threatened new attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructure and Pickaxe Mountain if these talks fail. This conflict follows the breakdown of a memorandum of understanding signed in June, which had previously halted fighting and reopened the Strait of Hormuz. Netanyahu’s government had opposed that deal and continues to favor military operations aimed at regime change.

Trump downplayed any friction between the two leaders while speaking to reporters on Monday, March 10. “We have a little difference,” he said, adding that their positions were “pretty close, yeah.” During that same exchange, he addressed Israel’s opposition to the United States resuming its F-35 program with Turkiye. Trump noted that the United States is being very supportive of many countries, specifically stating that Israel would not survive without American assistance.

Despite recent willingness from Trump and Vice President JD Vance to criticize Israel, the core of Washington’s military support remains unchanged. Lawmakers are currently considering a defense budget that would integrate parts of the military forces of the United States and Israel.

This visit also takes place amid ongoing settler violence in the occupied West Bank and daily Israeli military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. The two leaders were expected to discuss a recent agreement between the Israeli and Lebanese governments, which critics argue permits an indefinite Israeli presence in Lebanon.

Netanyahu previously stated on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he hoped to hear what the president has in mind for Iran. He noted that the decision on how to move forward rests with the president. Following the meeting, Netanyahu characterized the discussion as one full of “partnership, mutual support, and a shared understanding of our common goal to ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons, along with other objectives”.

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