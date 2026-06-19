US-Iran talks were supposed to take place in Switzerland today, now it’s postponed after Israel’s deadly strikes on Lebanon

The latest round of direct talks between the United States and Iran, which were scheduled to take place in Switzerland, has been officially postponed, the BBC reported. This development comes in the wake of significant volatility on the ground, specifically following deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

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The White House confirmed late on Thursday that Vice President JD Vance would not be traveling to the talks, noting that the logistics for the meeting had not been “simple or predictable”. While the situation is fluid, the postponement reflects the immediate pressure caused by the ongoing regional conflict.

Just one day before the announcement, the United States dropped its naval blockade of Iran after the two nations signed a deal aimed at ending their conflict. This agreement, which is known as a Memorandum of Understanding, is a massive 14-point plan.

The timing of this delay is particularly notable because it follows a major shift in maritime policy

It includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a commitment that Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, a $300bn plan for Iran’s reconstruction, and the termination of all types of sanctions on Iran by the United States. The deal also mandates that both sides reach a final, comprehensive agreement within a maximum of 60 days, though that timeline can be extended if both parties consent.

Despite the optimism surrounding the signing of this deal, the reality on the ground has remained violent. The agreement called for an end to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, but the country’s health ministry reported that Israeli strikes killed at least 47 people overnight and into Friday. Israel’s military stated that it had targeted Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group, and confirmed that four of its own soldiers had been killed in the process. Hours before the White House statement, Hezbollah-linked media in Lebanon reported that the talks had been suspended specifically due to these air strikes.

Lebanon strikes by Israel test US-Iran deal as peace talks postponedhttps://t.co/zbBQOzHOTr — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2026

A significant shift occurred on Friday when a US official confirmed that an immediate ceasefire had been agreed upon between Israel and Hezbollah. This ceasefire came into force at 16:00 local time, which is 14:00 BST.

Israeli military spokesperson, Brig Gen Effie Defrin, confirmed the agreement by stating: “We are in a ceasefire. The IDF is prepared to continue fighting if called upon to do so.” This ceasefire effectively began just as US and Iranian negotiators were expected to meet for what officials described as “technical discussions” regarding the next steps of the deal.

The planned venue for these discussions was the Burgenstock mountaintop resort, a luxury location overlooking Lake Lucerne. Swiss authorities had been heavily involved in the preparations, with military and police personnel patrolling the area and a dedicated media center established for journalists. While the Swiss foreign ministry later confirmed that the talks were postponed, they emphasized that preparations for a future gathering are continuing.

The political rhetoric surrounding the deal remains intense. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated that he approved the deal despite having a “different view”. He claimed that President Trump had “out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage” to bring the agreement about. Khamenei added that while there would be “in-person negotiations in the future” between Tehran and Washington, this would “not mean acceptance of the enemy’s position”. President Trump responded to these claims on Friday, saying: “We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED!”

Tensions have also been high within the Israeli government. Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed strong opposition to the deal and the current situation. Following the deaths of four IDF soldiers on Friday, he wrote on X that “all of Lebanon must burn”. He further stated: “With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not up for bargaining.”

Vice President Vance had previously criticized the attitude of some members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, including Ben-Gvir, by telling reporters that Israel should “wake up and smell the reality”.

The conflict in Lebanon has been devastating. Since the war began, Lebanese health authorities report that more than 3,900 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, including women and children. Israeli authorities report that at least 30 soldiers and four civilians have been killed on both sides of the border during this period.

For now, Washington says that plans for the next round of negotiations have “not been finalised”, but they look forward to “beginning technical talks as soon as possible”. Whether this pause will allow for a more stable environment for these high-stakes discussions remains to be seen.

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