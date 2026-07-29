‘I’m not playing games anymore’: A mom canceled her kids’ dentist appointment after noticing Bibles in the waiting room

A woman’s decision to pull her kids out of a dentist visit over religious materials in the waiting room has split opinion online, with much of the pushback centering on whether her reaction was proportionate to what she saw.

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According to the Daily Dot, the clip is no longer available on the account that first posted it, but copies have kept spreading elsewhere, including a repost on X from @HistorianUSA1. The footage shows a woman explaining that she had just brought her children in for a visit to a new dentist’s office, where she spotted a Bible left on nearly every table in the waiting area.

She said she asked the receptionist about them and was told they were “just there.” That answer was enough for her to cancel her children’s appointment on the spot. “I’m not playing games anymore,” she said in the video.

She framed it as a values issue, not just a policy dispute

She went on to explain her reasoning further: “This is not a Christian nation; you don’t need to have Bibles in your office, or you can, and I won’t patronize it.” She also brought up a comparison of her own, likening the situation to complaints she said get directed at the LGBTQ community over supposedly pushing an agenda. She added that she was especially “done” with unsolicited offers to pray for her.

This woman walks her kids into a private dentist office, sees Bibles on the tables, and immediately loses her mind.



Cancels the appointment on the spot.



“This isn’t a Christian nation.”



Wrong.



“I’m not playing games anymore.”



Too bad.



She then pivots to the classic line:… pic.twitter.com/fRHBXqB6pn — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 28, 2026

The clip has drawn a wide range of reactions. Some viewers sided with her, sharing supportive GIFs and AI-generated images in response to the video. A larger share of commenters saw two distinct rights at play instead: the clinic’s ability to decorate its own space however it wants, and her ability to simply not go back.

That framing lines up with how the law generally treats situations like this. According to the ACLU of Massachusetts, individuals and private property owners have the right to make religious statements through symbolic displays, since constitutional limits on religious establishment apply to government action rather than to private businesses.

One X user put it this way: “A private business putting Bibles in the waiting room is not oppression, it’s ownership.” Another wrote, “Just because the books are there, doesn’t mean you have to read them. That is what the Second Amendment still provides.” A third commenter simply noted, “Ma’am, it’s up to you if you want to be a patron.”

One more summed up the pushback more bluntly: “(It’s) called freedom, sweetheart. Their freedom of religion, your family’s freedom of choice and expression, our equal right to free speech.” A similar clash over religious and political expression in a medical setting drew attention recently when a patient wearing a MAGA shirt was confronted by another patient in a separate waiting room, reviving debate over how political and religious differences should be handled in clinical spaces.

Key details in this story remain unconfirmed. The woman in the video has not been identified, the dental clinic’s location has not been established, and the Daily Dot said it was unable to independently verify the events she described.

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