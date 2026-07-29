A man joked he was filming his own true crime documentary from a hospital bed, then claimed his 67 houseplants put him there

A TikToker’s parody of a Netflix true crime documentary took an unexpected turn when the “case” he was building turned out to be about his own health, and viewers with houseplants did not take it well. According to BroBible, the creator, Clifton Wallace, filmed himself sitting in a hospital chair with an IV drip in his arm, mimicking the moody, cinematic style used in true crime parody videos that have been circulating online.

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On-screen text explained the setup: “Me getting ready for my Netflix documentary on how my 67 plants got me sick and now I have to live in the hospital until I get a heart transplant.” Reaction from other plant owners was immediate and, in several cases, a little panicked. “So this whole time I wasn’t bad with plants, it was self defense,” one commenter joked. Another wrote, “This is the first one I’ve seen where they actually should make this doc.”

One person credited a lack of gardening skill as a hidden blessing, writing, “This is why God gave me the talent to kill a cactus.” Another shared a more personal worry: “My bf just got me my first ever house plant, is he trying to take me out?”

So what actually is this bacteria?

The bacteria commenters kept bringing up in response was Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which according to Cleveland Clinic is a type of bacteria commonly found in soil, water, and plants. A U.K. government report classifies it as an “opportunistic” pathogen, meaning it typically only becomes a problem for people whose immune defenses are already weakened, for example by conditions like cystic fibrosis or ongoing cancer treatment.

The CDC notes that infections from this bacteria can be resistant to antibiotics, which makes treatment more difficult once someone is infected. A 2022 study looked specifically at strains found on plants and concluded they carry a comparable risk profile to strains typically seen in clinical settings. Separately, the U.K. nonprofit Asthma and Lung UK points to this as one reason some hospital wards don’t allow cut flowers at all, since the bacteria is able to multiply once it’s sitting in standing water.

On that point, CDC infection-control guidance for healthcare settings specifically recommends changing vase water every two days as a general precaution, since studies have found Pseudomonas aeruginosa is often the most common bacteria detected in water that’s been left standing for longer stretches. There is also a documented, if rare, connection to heart problems specifically.

According to a case report published in a medical journal, Pseudomonas aeruginosa can in uncommon cases cause a serious heart valve infection known as infective endocarditis, which carries a high mortality rate and can require valve replacement surgery. Researchers note this outcome is unusual and typically tied to other risk factors, not something that develops in most people who are simply exposed to the bacteria.

That said, the risk profile skews heavily toward hospitals and clinical environments rather than ordinary homes, per the same CDC guidance, meaning the average houseplant owner is unlikely to face the same risk. A similarly unsettling viral health scare played out recently when a Panda Express employee was filmed cleaning directly above food that was actively being cooked, leaving viewers questioning the restaurant’s food safety practices.

BroBible said it had reached out to Wallace by email, and it is not yet clear whether his specific case has been linked to Pseudomonas aeruginosa or another cause.

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