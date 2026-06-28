Trump demanded $10b from the BBC over a spliced speech. Now the broadcaster wants his Jan 6 phone logs and diaries

The BBC is trying to get President Donald Trump’s private phone logs and daily schedules from the time around the January 6, 2021 insurrection. This discovery request is part of the legal fight that began with the President’s defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster, in which he is asking for 10 billion dollars in damages.

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According to The Telegraph, lawyers for the BBC have formally asked the President to hand over a wide range of documents covering the period from November 3, 2020 to January 20, 2021. The request specifically targets his telephone logs, calendars, and personal diaries.

The legal fight stems from reporting that suggested the BBC program Panorama spliced together parts of a speech the President gave on January 6, 2021. The claim is that this editing created a false story, making it seem the President told supporters to fight like hell and storm the Capitol. In the actual speech, he said he wanted his supporters to demonstrate peacefully. This is a key point of dispute because the President’s legal team argues the BBC is effectively

The discovery requests reach beyond documents into the President’s January 6 communications

Alejandro Brito, a member of the President’s legal team, addressed these developments in documents filed in the Southern District of Florida court. He stated, “Defendants are attempting to use this action as a vehicle to conduct a trial as to the events that occurred on January 6.” He further noted, “Defendants’ attempts to defend themselves do not entitle them to carte-blanche discovery.”

The BBC is also asking the President’s legal team to name everyone he spoke with about the Stop the Steal rally. This includes communications about planning the event, the speech itself, and any discussions that took place after the rally ended. The President’s lawyers are expected to push back against the request. They already refused an earlier request to provide financial records that the broadcaster wanted to use to calculate the impact of the editing error.

The BBC has requested that Donald Trump hand over his phone records from Jan. 6 as part of his defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster. https://t.co/tFe6RkMytI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 27, 2026

The fallout from this situation has already been large for the BBC. Both Tim Davie, the director-general, and Deborah Turness, the former head of news, stepped down from their positions after the revelations. While the corporation has faced intense scrutiny, Tim Davie previously defended the organization, blaming enemies of the BBC for fueling the scandal and describing the broadcaster as the very best of society.

The President has publicly said he feels an obligation to see the lawsuit through to the end. A trial date is currently scheduled for February 2027 in Florida, and both sides are preparing for a long fight. Outside the courtroom, he has also made headlines with a redesigned U.S. passport featuring his image.

Both sides appear determined to stand their ground as the court weighs these requests for sensitive documents. The case centers on how the BBC handled footage of a public figure and the editing that the President’s lawsuit disputes. The President often draws attention with bold public statements, including his remarks on communism and the economy.

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