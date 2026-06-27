Donald Trump said he’d be “the greatest communist in history” and could give free rent, houses and food, but the country would fail in a few years

President Donald Trump shared a provocative take on his own political abilities at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual Road to Majority conference. Speaking to religious conservatives at the Washington Hilton hotel, the president claimed he could easily use the tactics of his political rivals.

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“Communism is very easy to sell. It destroys everything, but it is very easy. And I’ll be honest, I think I’d be the greatest communist in history,” Trump said, according to The Guardian. He suggested that as a communist, he could offer free rent, houses, and food, though he warned that the country would fail within a few years.

He added, “Everyone will suffer or die. That’s what happens.” The remarks reportedly came as the president sought to draw a sharp contrast between himself and his political opponents, whom he repeatedly cast as communists throughout the event.

Trump’s framing of Democrats ahead of the November midterm elections

The appearance served as a preview for the coming midterm elections, with the president looking to frame the Democratic party as “godless communists.” Trump pointed to recent primary election results in New York, where candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani did well.

The president argued that these results point to a wider trend that threatens the traditional American way of life. He described the winners in New York as “very troubling people” and claimed without evidence that they “want to destroy our country, and they hate our country and our people.” Other Republicans have also tied hardship abroad to communist rule, as seen when Marco Rubio blamed communist leadership for Cubans’ hardship.

President Trump said he would be "the greatest communist in history" if he promised Americans free housing and food, using the hypothetical during remarks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, D.C. to argue that such policies are politically appealing, but… pic.twitter.com/MxPKYGpFRO — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 26, 2026

Trump told his audience that the Democratic party has shifted away from being social Democrats to becoming core communists. He claimed these individuals want to end religion because their ideology cannot work alongside strong faith. “All communists are godless. They do not believe in God,” he stated. He warned the crowd that if these political opponents gain power, they would move to close churches and persecute Christians.

House speaker Mike Johnson also took the stage to echo these concerns. He claimed the foundations of the country are under violent attack and pointed to the rise of what he called “little mini-Mamdanis” running for office across the nation. Johnson argued that the energy and money in current politics are fueling an insurgent left that is openly running as Marxists and communists. He told the audience that the threats once tied to the cold war are now present at home.

The president used the event to return to several familiar talking points, including his defense of the war in Iran and his claims about election rigging. He also addressed the state of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, which has faced problems following a 14.7 million dollar renovation. Trump stated that the pool would not be ready for the coming 250th anniversary of independence, promising to address the water issues after July 4.

While he blamed vandals for the damage, there is no evidence to support his claim that a vandal cut a 350ft gash in the structure, though a National Park Service official confirmed in a sworn court statement that police examined intentional damage on June 9. Other senators have weighed in on foreign communist governments too, including Lindsey Graham naming the next Caribbean target.

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