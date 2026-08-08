McDonald’s caps new Pokémon Happy Meal at six per group and blocks delivery apps for three days after past promo sold out in 24 hours

McDonald’s is preparing for another Pokémon craze. This time, the company is putting strict purchase limits in place before the promotion even begins. The surprising part is that the new Happy Meals do not include Pokémon trading cards.

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The latest collaboration launches across Japan on August 7 as part of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary celebration, Dexerto reports. Instead of collectible cards, fans will receive themed toys featuring some of the franchise’s most recognizable characters. Even so, McDonald’s is taking extra steps to prevent scalpers from clearing out restaurant supplies.

The move comes after previous Pokémon promotions created massive demand. Earlier releases attracted huge crowds and sold out quickly. That experience appears to have convinced the fast-food chain that precautions are still necessary, even for a toy-focused collection.

Looks like McDonald’s isn’t taking any chances this time

The new Pokémon Happy Meal collection includes 12 different toy designs featuring 30 Pokémon in total. Every starter Pokémon from the franchise’s nine generations appears in the lineup. Pikachu, Eevee, and Snorlax are also included.

The first six toys will be available from August 7 through August 13. Another six arrive on August 14. Beginning August 21, all 12 toys will be available together until supplies run out.

McDonald’s Japan implemented strict anti-scalping measures for its upcoming Pokémon 30th-anniversary Happy Meal promotion, introducing purchase limits and delivery app restrictions to help prevent supply shortages and food waste during the launch weekend.#mcdonalds #pokemon… — Tomson (@TomsonWoo) August 6, 2026

The Pokémon promotion is also the latest in a growing run of collectible Happy Meal collaborations from McDonald’s. The new Crocs Happy Meal recently arrived in the UK with 12 miniature clip-on keyrings, giving fans another limited-time collection to chase.

As highlighted by McDonald’s Japan, customers can purchase up to six Pokémon Happy Meals per group and transaction between August 7 and August 9. During those three days, the promotion will not be available through third-party delivery apps. Customers can still order using McDonald’s own delivery service.

The company also asked customers “not to purchase for resale” and discouraged people from contacting individual restaurants to ask about remaining stock. The guidance is intended to reduce commercial buying and help more customers access the promotion.

Instead of trading cards, the Happy Meals include disc shooters, spinning toys, ring toss games, Poké Ball rollers, a sticker case, and a Snorlax name tag. The lineup leans on Pokémon variety over the single-card format that drove last time’s rush.

McDonald’s has good reason to stay cautious since its previous Pokémon card promotion sold out in less than 24 hours after customers rushed to collect packs containing a guaranteed Pikachu and one random card. This caused long lines outside restaurants, and large amounts of unwanted food were also left behind in public areas. Reports suggested some buyers purchased Happy Meals only to resell the cards for profit.

The frenzy also shows how quickly excitement can build around a new Happy Meal promotion, even before it officially arrives. A leaked SpongeBob and One Piece Happy Meal lineup recently sparked similar speculation after details of the rumored toy collection began circulating online.

That experience prompted McDonald’s to introduce a three-meal purchase limit during the following Pokémon toy promotion, even though that release also did not include trading cards.

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