A student who enrolled at Miami Dade College at age 10 just returned as its 18-year-old professor, breaking a 306-year-old record

Nathan Thomas reached a milestone that most people would never expect from someone still in their teens. While many 18-year-olds are only beginning college, he stepped into a classroom as the instructor and rewrote history in the process.

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His achievement did not happen overnight. Years of accelerated education helped him reach a position that had not been claimed by anyone younger for more than three centuries. Now, he is teaching students who are often close to his own age.

What makes the story even more remarkable is that Nathan never viewed his age as an obstacle. Instead, he focused on education and helping others learn. According to Guinness World Records, that mindset helped him earn recognition as the world’s youngest professor, Dexerto reported.

Few would guess an 18-year-old is already teaching college classes

Nathan Thomas, who was born on September 9, 2004, has been teaching engineering students at Miami Dade College since 2023. He officially became a professor when he was just 18 years and 346 days old.

An 18-year-old breaks the 306-year-old world record for youngest college professor



Nathan Thomas was in college by 10, and by 18 received both his bachelor’s and master’s degree pic.twitter.com/rESzZy5pIW — Interesting AF (@interesting_aIl) August 7, 2026

Academic milestones often come in different forms, with some remembered for records and others for the people who make them possible. A graduating student received unexpected help from a stranger just before her commencement ceremony after a hijabi woman stepped in to fix her academic hood, turning a stressful moment into a memorable act of kindness.

Meanwhile, Nathan’s academic journey began unusually early. Nathan dual-enrolled at Miami Dade College when he was only 10 years old. At 14, he transferred to Florida International University to continue studying engineering.

By the time he reached 18, he had already completed both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical Engineering with honors. Instead of beginning college like most teenagers, he returned to Miami Dade College as a professor.

Nathan broke a record that had stood for 306 years, according to Guinness World Records. The previous youngest male professor was Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor at 19 in the early 1700s.

Nathan also surpassed another modern milestone. He was 16 days younger than Alia Sabur, who became the world’s youngest female professor in 2008 at 18 years and 362 days old.

Nathan explained that teaching classmates never felt unusual, noting that everyone in the room shares the same goal of learning. He added that age has never influenced the way he approaches teaching. Instead, he believes commitment and effort matter most. “Age doesn’t really factor into that.”

Nathan’s outlook also highlights a very different side of the teaching profession, one that educators continue to discuss openly beyond the classroom. A Florida teacher recently shared career advice for aspiring educators, arguing that the profession has made it increasingly difficult to achieve what she described as a basic American dream.

Nathan currently teaches online engineering courses while pursuing a law degree. He expects to complete that degree in 2028.

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