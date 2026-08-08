Thai woman says the American Dream wasn’t what she expected after three years in the U.S.: ‘Every day feels like a rat race’

A woman who moved from Thailand to the United States hoping for a better future is now questioning whether that dream still exists. Her personal experience has sparked a wider online debate about rising living costs, work-life balance, and whether the “American Dream” means the same thing it once did.

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The discussion began after a video was shared on Reddit’s r/whoathatsinteresting. The clip shows a Thai woman explaining why she no longer wants to stay in America after living there for three years. The post had received more than 14,000 upvotes at the time of publication. According to the man in the video, his wife moved to the U.S. three years ago but now hopes to return to Thailand, Daily Dot reported.

While many viewers related to her concerns, others questioned whether her experience reflects life in America as a whole. The conversation quickly expanded beyond one person’s story and into a larger discussion about immigration, affordability, and quality of life.

Maybe the American Dream just wasn’t what she imagined

In the video shared on Reddit’s r/whoathatsinteresting, the woman explains that she moved to America because of what she believed was the American Dream. She says the American Dream feels dead to her, adding that life today is nothing like she expected based on what she had heard about the country decades ago.

She points to rising living costs, long workdays, dependence on cars, and limited public transportation as the biggest reasons behind her disappointment. Describing her daily routine, she says, “Every day feels like a rat race.” She explains that she goes to work, returns home, and repeats the same cycle the next day. She also says that everything continues to become more expensive and feels impossible to afford.

The woman compares that lifestyle with her experience in Thailand. She says life there feels more relaxed and enjoyable. She also believes people are friendly, food is available almost everywhere, and healthcare is more affordable. Overall, she says she feels happier living in Thailand.

For some people, that realization doesn’t just change how they see a country but also where they want to build their future. In a separate story, one American woman who moved to Canada with her Mexican husband explained why she no longer plans to return to the U.S., saying the decision went beyond politics.

Meanwhile, the video sparked thousands of reactions. One Reddit user wrote that there may be “no perfect place to live,” suggesting that every country comes with different challenges. Another shared that their parents moved from France to the U.S. in the 1980s because of the lifestyle they could afford. They have since returned to France because they now find America too expensive.

Not everyone agreed with the woman’s perspective. Some users questioned how someone who has lived in the U.S. for only three years could compare today’s America with life 20 or 30 years ago. Others argued that opinions among Thai immigrants vary widely. One Redditor said their Thai wife feels the complete opposite. Another replied that views within their local Thai community are mixed and often depend on each family’s financial situation.

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