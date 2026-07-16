US woman moved to Canada and lives with her Mexican husband. She explains why she won’t bring him to the US: ‘This is beyond politics at this point’

A woman from the United States who relocated to Canada with her Mexican husband is explaining why she refuses to bring her partner to her home country. She recently shared her perspective on X, sparking a significant debate about safety and the current climate in the United States, Daily Dot reported.

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The woman is clear that her decision is not just about policy. She stated, “We live in Canada for a reason,” and added, “This is beyond politics at this point. This is about humanity, safety, and if we really want to zoom out, it’s about hate and love.” She explained that while her husband has never been to the United States and expresses a desire to see where she grew up and meet her family, they have not even begun the visa process. She feels that the risk is simply too high given the current atmosphere.

She pointed to the treatment of Black and Brown people in the United States as the primary reason for her hesitation. She mentioned that relatives have questioned why she would be afraid to travel if her husband had a visa. Her response highlights the reality that legal documentation does not always protect someone from prejudice. She said, “It doesn’t matter if you have a Visa, a social security number, if you’re married to a US citizen, and if you’re even born in the U.S. It matters what you look like and what your skin color is.”

It is a complex issue that has created friction within her own family

The fear of racist actions being taken against her husband is a major factor in her life. She expressed frustration that many people close to her do not seem to grasp the severity of her concerns. She shared, “I’m emotional about this because it is horrific and heartbreaking to see people supporting, cheering on, voting to put someone in power who believes force and violence and hatred are the answers.”

American leftist living in Canada with her Mexican husband says through tears that she doesn’t want to bring him to the U.S. to visit her family because she fears the country is “horrific” for black and brown people and that he could be detained or even killed.



I’m still trying… pic.twitter.com/MyuZzp7Fco — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 15, 2026

For her, the potential threat of being detained or sent to a center is a serious concern that she is not willing to overlook. She finds it difficult to navigate these family dynamics when those she loves do not understand her point of view.

The video has drawn a wide range of reactions on X. Many users have come forward to express support, agreeing that her fears are valid in the current political climate. On the other hand, there has been pushback from others who disagree with her assessment of the situation. Some United States citizens have been particularly vocal in arguing that her perspective is wrong. It is clear that this topic hits a nerve for many, as it touches on personal safety and the broader social environment.

While she admits that she would love to show her husband the places that shaped her, she is prioritizing his safety above all else.

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