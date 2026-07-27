DNC Chair Ken Martin drew scrutiny after allegedly throwing phone twoard an aide. Hakeem Jeffries says: ‘The chairman has my full support’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries offered a clear vote of confidence for Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin on Sunday, stating that the party leader maintains his full backing. This support comes at a time when the DNC is facing intense internal scrutiny and reports of a highly pressurized environment within the organization.

Recommended Videos

While campaigning in Pennsylvania, Jeffries told reporters that he looks forward to their continued partnership, reinforcing Martin’s standing despite growing calls for his departure from other corners of the party, as reported by The Hill.

Recent reporting highlighted an incident from earlier this month where Martin allegedly threw a phone in the direction of an aide, which resulted in a formal human resources complaint. Sources indicated that Martin subsequently met with human resources to address the matter. This report adds to a growing narrative of internal stress, as people familiar with the situation note that Martin’s inner circle has shrunk significantly and that he has even made jokes regarding his own job security.

The situation surrounding Martin’s leadership has been increasingly turbulent

Financial anxiety is also playing a significant role in the current climate at the DNC. It was recently noted that the party requested that vendors delay sending invoices for services until after the November election. Furthermore, it surfaced that the DNC used its own building as collateral last year to secure a substantial line of credit.

Hakeem Jeffries Backs DNC Chair Ken Martin Amid Party’s Ongoing Cash Crunch pic.twitter.com/KDBZB52BNe — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 26, 2026

A DNC official addressed these claims by clarifying that this is a routine practice. They stated that loan documents were publicly released in November and that the DNC building was also used as collateral for prior lines of credit in 2019, 2018, 2014, and many other years.

Martin assumed his role as DNC chair in February 2025, taking the helm at a moment when the party was managing significant financial strain following an agreement to assist with the 2024 campaign debt of former Vice President Kamala Harris. His tenure has been marked by several points of friction, including a notable struggle over the release of an autopsy regarding the 2024 election.

Martin initially reversed his position on releasing the findings, stating in mid-December that he wanted to focus on a core mission. He noted at the time that the committee had already completed its review and was putting its learnings into motion, asking, “Here’s our North Star: does this help us win?” He further explained that if the answer was no, the report would be a distraction.

The party eventually released the analysis in May, though the move did little to satisfy those critical of his leadership. Martin himself distanced the committee from the document, stating that it did not meet his standards and that he could not in good faith put the DNC stamp of approval on the findings. He maintained that transparency was paramount, even while refusing to endorse what was included or excluded from the report.

These ongoing challenges have led some members of the party to explicitly call for a change in leadership. Representative Sam Liccardo took to X to voice his frustration following recent coverage of the DNC and Martin. He stated, “Ken Martin must resign.” Liccardo argued that the party has become captured by failing strategies and emphasized the need for a pivot, noting that the urgency of the moment will not reward what he described as torpidity.

Despite these calls for resignation, the public backing from top leadership like Jeffries suggests that the internal debate over the future of the DNC chair is far from settled.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy