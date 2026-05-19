‘It’s going to be embarrassing, apparently, to some people’: House Democrats are publicly calling out DNC to release its 2024 election review

House Democrats are currently pushing back against the Democratic National Committee, demanding the immediate release of an internal 2024 election review that has remained under wraps despite significant pressure from within the party. This situation has created a tense divide among leadership and rank-and-file members who are eager to understand exactly why the party suffered such sweeping losses during the last election cycle.

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The report in question, which is a 200-page analysis derived from over 300 interviews conducted across 50 states, was originally commissioned by DNC Chair Ken Martin in February 2025. The frustration among lawmakers is palpable, especially as they look toward upcoming electoral challenges. “Why haven’t we put it out? Because we got our butts kicked,” Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., said. “I think it’s going to be embarrassing, apparently, to some people.”

This sentiment is shared by others who feel that the party is avoiding a necessary reckoning. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., believes that the leadership is purposefully obscuring the reality of their failure. “They don’t want people to know the truth,” Tlaib said. “They messed up. They didn’t listen to their Democratic base.”

The mystery surrounding the decision to withhold the document is only adding to the friction

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., expressed confusion over the DNC’s strategy when asked about the delay. “Why? I have no idea,” Nadler said. “And whether they should? I don’t know.” Later, when pressed on whether the autopsy should be made public before the midterms, Nadler added, “I assume if they thought public release would help the party, they would release it.”

Interestingly, former Vice President Kamala Harris has entered the fray, signaling that she is open to a public airing of the findings. Reports indicate that she has told donors she has no issue with the release of the report, even though she has not personally discussed the matter with Ken Martin. A source with knowledge of the situation noted that she was unaware of Martin’s decision to keep the report private until it occurred, despite his previous pledges to share the findings.

Yes, please!

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This stance has garnered support from several colleagues. “I stand with Vice President Harris in wanting to get it released,” Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said. “I’d like to see what the conclusions are.” Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., echoed this, stating, “I’ve said they should release it, and there’s no question. The report got done. I think it’s good to always review why things were successful or not.”

The DNC’s official position remains that the report is a distraction from the immediate goal of winning the midterms. Ken Martin has maintained that the party has already incorporated key lessons and that dwelling on the past is not helpful. During an appearance on “Pod Save America,” Martin downplayed the significance of the document.

“The reality is, is that there’s no smoking gun here,” Martin said. “And as much as people would like to keep focusing in on those pieces, what they’re ignoring is that we’re sharing out the lessons. We have been incorporating those, and we have actually been putting those lessons into action, which I’m most proud of.”

However, not everyone agrees with this tactical silence. Some members of the party argue that transparency is the best path forward to ensure they are prepared for November. “It should come out as soon as possible so we all can learn from it,” Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., said. Rep. Johnson added, “The more information you have, the better off you are as we approach these elections coming up in November. There should be no secrets — no big deal. Let’s let the truth come out.”

The political stakes are further complicated by the fact that Harris is considering a potential 2028 presidential bid. Some advisers to other potential candidates worry that keeping the report internal provides an unfair advantage by shielding her 2024 campaign from renewed scrutiny. The content of the report itself has also been a point of contention, as it was previously reported that the analysis would avoid specific strategic decisions, such as the timing of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.

As of May 19, 2026, the document remains buried, leaving many in the party to wonder if the truth will ever see the light of day before the next major election cycle demands their full attention. It’s a complicated situation that highlights the ongoing tension between maintaining party unity and the desire for accountability.

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