Trump pushes hard to get the SAVE America Act passed, but it’s complicating an already difficult period on the Capitol Hill for GOP leaders

President Trump is ramping up pressure on GOP leaders to attach the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE America, Act to must-pass legislation, a move that is complicating an already difficult stretch on Capitol Hill. This latest push from the President is creating significant headaches for Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson as they navigate a crowded and complex legislative agenda, The Hill reported.

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In a Truth Social post, Trump urged Republicans to attach the SAVE America Act to either a bipartisan housing bill or a measure reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, Section 702. The SAVE America Act, which has stalled in the upper chamber over Democratic opposition, would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and the presentation of an ID to cast a ballot. Trump made his position clear in the post, stating, “Voter I.D., and Proof of Citizenship, must be approved, NOW. Crooked Mail-In Voting must be stopped!!! PUT IT ALL IN THE HOUSING AND FISA BILLS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

This pressure comes at a time when Republicans in both chambers are racing to finalize several key initiatives, including a long-term extension of FISA’s warrantless spying powers and a party-line immigration funding package. Internal GOP divisions, bicameral disagreements, and various procedural hurdles have already bogged down each of these efforts. Adding the voting requirements bill to the mix makes the path forward even more precarious.

Tying the voting measure to a housing or FISA bill would likely doom those measures, as some Democratic support is essential for both in the House and the Senate

For example, House GOP leaders are planning to use a special fast-track process known as suspension of the rules to pass an amended version of a Senate housing bill this week. This process requires a two-thirds majority, and attaching the SAVE America Act would likely prevent Speaker Johnson from securing that support. Even if leadership attempted to advance the measure through regular order, it remains unclear if there are enough Republican votes to pass it on the floor.

The situation in the Senate is equally challenging. Most legislation there requires at least some Democratic support to overcome a 60-vote filibuster threshold. A housing package containing the SAVE America Act would be dead on arrival in the upper chamber under current rules. Similarly, any long-term extension of FISA Section 702 will require bipartisan support to clear both chambers.

President Trump is ramping up pressure on GOP leaders to attach the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act to must-pass legislation, a move that would complicate an already difficult stretch on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/oFmefgpDrw — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) May 19, 2026

Speaker Johnson has already faced pushback from members of the House Freedom Caucus and other privacy hawks who want to include a permanent ban on creating a central bank digital currency and a warrant requirement in that reauthorization. Congress has previously passed two short-term extensions of Section 702 via unanimous consent, with the latest expiring in mid-June.

Despite these hurdles, some conservatives are seizing on the President’s call as fresh momentum to revive the legislation. Senator Rick Scott wrote on the social platform X in response to the remarks that he agrees and “that is why we need to get rid of the filibuster.” Senator Mike Lee, a leading proponent of the bill, also took to X on Monday, stating, “Voter fraud happens. We must pass the SAVE America Act.”

Representative Anna Paulina Luna has been particularly vocal, threatening to oppose any Senate-passed bills until Senator Thune takes up the legislation. In an interview on Sunday, she told Fox News that she will work to ensure the SAVE America Act is attached to either the housing or FISA measure. She expressed frustration with leadership, noting, “Democrats, Republicans, independents, they all want it, and yet you have people in the Senate like John Thune saying that they can’t remove the filibuster or even embrace the talking filibuster, which is a workaround, and that’s simply unacceptable.”

She further added, “I am going to have a lot of fun when we return to Washington, ensuring that SAVE America gets put into either housing or FISA, because you saw he [Trump] mandated it, and you know he’s a kingmaker in the party, and so I think that leadership will have a change of heart on that matter.”

Trump and other conservatives have been clamoring for Thune to use a talking filibuster, which would force Democrats to speak continuously on the Senate floor to delay the bill. If Democrats ceded the floor, Republicans could theoretically pass the measure with 51 votes. However, Thune has opted against this, stating that it is “much more complicated and risky than people are assuming.” He has acknowledged that he lacks the votes to eliminate the filibuster entirely.

Vice President Vance also weighed in on the matter during a rally in Missouri on Monday. He encouraged Republicans to pass the bill, saying, “I’m not asking you to support congressional Republican leadership because you agree with everything Republicans do in Congress. I get frustrated with them from time to time. By the way, pass the SAVE Act. That’s something they need to do.”

The President has long pushed for this legislation, having told House Republicans at their Florida retreat in March that the SAVE America Act “will guarantee the midterms. If you don’t get it, big trouble.” As the 2026 midterm cycle intensifies, Republicans are eager to notch legislative wins and sharpen their messaging on election security. Trump now faces an unusual dynamic where Republicans in Congress appear more open to resisting his policy demands while still remaining wary of his influence. Whether this latest push will overcome the procedural and political realities on Capitol Hill remains to be seen.

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