A former NFL player, Daniel Adongo, has been deported back to another country by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after his extended stay following the expiry of his visa in 2016. He was imprisoned at Miami Correctional Facility before being deported and was reportedly having trouble since the end of his career in 2016.

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According to the People, former NFL player Daniel Adongo was removed from the United States on June 20. The news was confirmed through a press release by ICE on July 25th. Daniel Adongo, a Kenyan national, played as a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts till December 2015. He was removed from the team after police visited his home following a report from a woman living with him, as reported by ESPN. Apparently, he had been overstaying in the US since 2016, after the end of his NFL career.

According to Indy Star, Adongo was imprisoned in the Miami Correctional Facility while being detained by ICE. The athlete has also played rugby in Australia and New Zealand before coming to the NFL.

Adongo had a history of legal charges before being deported

The former football player has been arrested over the past decade for multiple charges, including felony intimidation, battery, and disorderly conduct. He was convicted of criminal mischief with damage in 2020 and sentenced to 364 days in jail. However, the athlete’s last crime reportedly fell under the category of the Laken Riley Act, a federal law that requires the detention of illegal immigrants in the U.S.

BREAKING: Former Colts LB Daniel Ogama Adongo has been deported back to Kenya by ICE agents in Chicago.



Adongo, 37, has been arrested multiple times over the last decade, including a conviction for criminal mischief with damage in 2020. He was sentenced to a year in jail. pic.twitter.com/939LtacqHL — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) July 25, 2026

It appears that there’s another example of an athlete being deported. A 19-year-old soccer player, Emerson Colindres, was also deported to his home country, Honduras, which he left with his parents to avoid the conflicts happening in his nation. Colindres came to the US when he was 8 years old, but in June, he was asked for a routine appearance by ICE. Later, he was reportedly deported to Honduras.

Coming back to Adongo, he was the first Kenyan Dissent player to have played in the NFL. Adongo’s family claimed that over the past decade he has suffered from mental health disorders, which they tied to his sports career. In 2017, he was put in a psychiatric facility after the court deemed him mentally incompetent after his psychological examination. After his deportation, the Colts haven’t shared any statement regarding its former linebacker.

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