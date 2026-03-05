Former NFL first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche is arrested outside a Georgia Kroger, and what police spotted falling from his sweatpants raised eyebrows

"2024, 90, Robert Nkemdiche" by Cmm3 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. and "Kroger sign at N High Street and W North Broadway" by mcsquishee is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

With Tom Brady currently under the spotlight due to his sharp comments on Logan Paul, another former NFL player has gained attention for odd reasons. Robert Nkemdiche was arrested recently in Georgia as the authorities saw him leave a Kroger grocery store with items stuffed in his clothing. This unexpected case involving the notable athlete has put him under scrutiny.

As per TMZ Sports, the police reported that they saw “many large objects, square and rectangular shapes, consistent with concealed grocery items, inside his sweatpants,” as he was leaving the store. With that spotted, authorities decided to follow the athlete to a nearby gas station and detained him. Later, they found the stolen items scattered in the parking lots of the store and the gas station.

At the time of arrest, no items were found in Robert’s sweatpants, but the police still made a background check. What they found was surprising, as the former NFL player had multiple active warrants to his name, with three in Georgia alone. Kroger has decided not to press charges against him, but the player is now banned from the store.

Nkemdiche’s arrest and ban from Kroger can potentially leave a mark on his reputation

Despite having a modest NFL career, Robert was a highly touted prospect. In 2016, the Cardinals chose him as a 29th overall, but in his high school days, he was a No. 1 recruit and top college talent at Ole Miss. His career stats indicate 38 games in which he recorded 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery. These make him a notable athlete whose reputation can be significantly affected by the Kroger incident.

Former NFL first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche found himself in some trouble last week.



Read more: https://t.co/jMCzo6cc5i pic.twitter.com/FL9FsfdFUY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2026

​Robert Nkemdiche will now face a criminal trespass ban from the store. It doesn’t mean that he won’t be able to access Kroger stores anymore, but if he tries to get into this particular location in Georgia, the athlete will face consequences. Regardless, more of Robert’s warrant came to light as a result of this situation.

​Reports indicate that his previous warrants stemmed primarily from a March 2025 arrest in Georgia for driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing, following an altercation at a bowling alley. As of yet, the athlete remains in custody, with no news of his release. But as a player with a net worth in the millions, this incident might require a public statement from him to restore his reputation.

