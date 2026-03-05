‘Come play with the big boys,’ Tom Brady rants against Logan Paul’s athletic ability again before the big game

"20160917 Tom Brady at Michigan Stadium" by Brad Muckenthaler is licensed under CC BY 4.0. and "Logan Paul RR25 (cropped)" by Diego Serrano is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Logan Paul, the professional American wrestler and YouTuber, has regained the spotlight. This time, not because of his productive WWE career, but over a recent heated exchange between the former NFL player, Tom Brady. A couple of weeks ago, Brady made an appearance on the wrestler’s Impaulsive podcast, where both of the personalities got involved in a friendly debate, as Logan reportedly called himself more athletic than the NFL player.

Recommended Videos

In a friendly response, Tom called wrestling ‘cute,’ which not only Logan, but several wrestlers, including Randy Orton, found odd. But as the Fanatics Flag Football Classic game is drawing near, the NFL player appears to be ranting again over the Logan Paul situation. According to HITC, Tom Brady has dropped sharp comments about the wrestler just before the big game, where they will be facing each other.

In a tweet, the NFL player can be seen practicing alongside another football player, Rob Gronkowski. As Gronkowski is discussing Logan’s combat performance, Brady walks in and interrupts, saying, “Logan Paul is a b****. Just say he’s a b****. Come play with the big boys. You’re lucky you won’t get hit.” These words suggest that the seven-time NFL champion hasn’t forgotten Logan’s athletic claims and is looking forward to giving him significant competition.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is just around the corner, happening on 21st March 2026. The event will use a three-team round-robin format, with coaches such as Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan. It will be a showdown between NFL players involving Tom Brady and Saquon Barkley, and entertainers such as Logan Paul and IShowSpeed. The rosters aren’t finalized, but the hype is noteworthy, especially after Brady and Logan’s rivalry.

​

Holy Sh*t: The legendary Tom Brady goes OFF on WWE superstar Logan Paul calling him a B*TCH.



"Logan Paul is a b*tch. Just say he's a b*tch. Come play with the big boys. You're lucky you won't get hit."



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/wOGmepXYwQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 3, 2026

​Coming back to Logan’s claim of being better than the football player, it looks like he’s got to perform a little extra to defend his words. Brady has secured seven Super Bowl titles with noteworthy teams, six with the New England Patriots, and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Logan, whose brother asked the fans to turn off Bad Bunny’s halftime show, won the WWE United States Championship in 2023, along with other productive highlights.

As the athletes compete in different sports, Logan’s age advantage and Brady’s impressive football achievements add uncertainty to the outcome. These heated arguments may have fueled their rivalry, but amid the ongoing tension in the UAE after the death of Khamenei, all eyes are on Riyadh for the big game.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy