A Hawaii veteran was in a Jakarta hotel lounge when a bartender dropped an olive, and 20 minutes after he left, a suicide bomber walked in

A Hawaii resident who goes by The Captain recently shared a story on TikTok that illustrates how a small, clumsy moment in a hotel lounge may have saved his life. While at a planning conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2009, he had requested a car, breakfast, and his bill to be ready early, but when he arrived at the front desk, nothing was prepared. He decided to head to the Airlangga Lounge for a quick bite instead.

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It was around 7:00 AM when a bartender at the lounge offered to make him a drink. Thinking about the long, 23-hour journey ahead of him, he agreed. His standard order is a Belvedere martini with three olives, but as the bartender attempted to secure the third one, it slipped and fell to the floor. The bartender offered to retrieve a fresh jar, but The Captain was in a rush. He downed his two-olive drink and headed out to catch his flight.

He spent the next 24 hours in what he describes as being comms dark. As detailed by BroBible, when he finally landed and regained contact with the world, he learned that 20 minutes after he left that lounge, a suicide bomber had entered the hotel and detonated in the exact spot where he had been sitting.

A two-olive drink may have been all that stood between him and the blast

The July 17, 2009 Jakarta bombings struck the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotels, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Authorities suspected the attack was the work of a faction led by Noordin Mohamed Top, a militant associated with the al-Qaida-linked group Jemaah Islamiya. The bomber had originally planned to force an evacuation using a room explosion before detonating in the crowd, but when the first device failed to go off, he moved to the area with the highest concentration of people, which was the Airlangga Lounge’s food buffet.

The Captain is left to wonder whether he would have still been sitting in that exact spot had he waited for a replacement olive. He has since made it a personal rule to never eat the third olive in his drink. Amid travel safety conversations going viral online, his story has drawn fresh attention to how routine frictions while traveling can carry consequences no one anticipates.

The story resonated widely online, with viewers pointing to the Burnt Toast Theory, the idea that minor inconveniences can serve as unintentional protection against larger harm. One commenter named Chandler explicitly named the theory, while another named Craigulator offered a different take, suggesting that simply moving on without dwelling on the delay was what allowed The Captain to avoid the blast.

The story gained particular traction alongside other viral accounts of close calls during travel, including a mid-flight emergency aboard Frontier Airlines that required passengers to physically restrain a disruptive traveler.

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