Michelin Restaurant owner could be jailed for using ants as a dessert garnish

A Michelin-starred restaurant owner in South Korea could be facing jail time after prosecutors accused the business of serving ants as part of a dessert garnish. The chef, identified only as Chef A, runs a Michelin two-star restaurant that also appeared on the Netflix show Culinary Class War, according to Dexerto. Prosecutors are seeking at least one year in prison along with a fine of 20 million Korean won, or about $13,510.

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The case has sparked curiosity because the ingredient at the center of the legal battle is something many diners would never expect to see on a dessert plate. While experimental fine dining often pushes culinary boundaries, South Korean food laws take a stricter approach when it comes to ingredients that have not been approved for human consumption.

According to the charges, ants are not legally approved as food under South Korean law. The restaurant owner admitted the insects were used in a small portion of the dessert service but argued that guests were always given the choice to select a version without ants if they preferred. The restaurant, its operating company, and its representative have all been charged with violating the Food Sanitation Act, according to Star News Korea.

It’s wild that a tiny garnish could end up in court

The first trial in the case was held on July 20. During the proceedings, the restaurant’s defense argued that the business had already become successful long before ants were introduced to the menu. The defense also claimed that around 60 percent of customers voluntarily agreed to try dishes containing the unusual ingredient.

SOUTH KOREAN PROSECUTORS SEEK PRISON FOR MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURATEUR OVER ANT DESSERT



Prosecutors in South Korea have asked a court to sentence the owner of a Michelin-starred restaurant to one year in prison for serving a dessert topped with ants.

The owner was indicted on… — Worldwide News Network (@WorldwideNNX) July 22, 2026

A verdict is expected on September 2, though it remains unclear whether Chef A will ultimately receive a jail sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of at least one year in addition to the financial penalty, but no final decision has been made. In another recent story, a Michelin-trained chef just exposed the number-one dish he believes is most likely to cause food-borne illness.

The case has attracted widespread attention because of the restaurant’s reputation within South Korea’s fine dining scene and the growing global fascination with Michelin-starred dining. Its two Michelin stars and appearance on the Netflix competition series have made it one of the country’s best-known restaurants.

Chefs around the world have increasingly experimented with unusual ingredients, from edible gold leaf to unconventional proteins. However, South Korea’s food safety regulations do not currently permit ants for human consumption, regardless of how they are used.

So far, the restaurant has not released a public statement beyond the arguments presented during the July 20 court hearing. It is also unclear whether the ant-based dessert remains on the menu or has been removed while the legal proceedings continue.

Prosecutors have not indicated whether they intend to pursue any additional charges or penalties beyond the prison sentence and fine already being sought. No further hearings are scheduled before the court delivers its verdict on September 2.

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