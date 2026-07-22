Man fell from 12-storey apartment building on a woman who was stood on the sidewalk. He is alive, she isn’t

A 29-year-old man named Shinsei Taguchi fell from a 12-storey apartment building in the Sakae district of Nagoya on July 19, All Nippon News Network reported (translated by LadBible). The man landed on a 23-year-old woman identified as Houra Inaba, who was standing on the sidewalk below at the time of the incident.

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Police were alerted to the scene after receiving a call from a friend of Inaba at 1:00 AM. Emergency responders transported both individuals to a local hospital for urgent care. While Taguchi survived the initial impact, he remains unconscious and in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the fall and the specific floor from which Taguchi fell are still being investigated by officials.

Inaba unfortunately passed away four-and-a-half hours after the incident. Her cause of death was determined to be hemorrhagic shock. It is a terrible outcome for someone simply standing on a sidewalk in a busy area. Footage shared by the All-Nippon News Network shows the scene cordoned off with traffic cones and police tape. Other clips from the same network show a single heeled shoe left behind on the pavement.

The Aichi Prefectural Police Headquarters received reports that a person fell from above and hit a pedestrian. The Sakae district is described as a busy area filled with entertainment facilities and various stores. The surrounding environment is dense, as the site is crowded with both apartment buildings and office structures.

This type of event is not entirely unprecedented in Japan. A similar incident occurred in August 2024 when a 17-year-old high school student fell from a commercial building in Tokyo. That fall resulted in the death of the student and also killed a 32-year-old female pedestrian who was walking on the street.

Another tragic case took place in Osaka during October 2020. In that instance, a 17-year-old high school boy jumped from a high building and struck a 19-year-old female university student. Both individuals involved in the 2020 incident sustained fatal injuries.

The investigation into the events in Nagoya is ongoing as authorities work to piece together exactly how this fall happened. You can expect that officials will continue to examine the site and gather more information as they look into the details of the incident. For now, the focus remains on the investigation while the community processes the loss of Inaba and the critical state of Taguchi.

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