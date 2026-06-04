A transportation investigator tried to resolve a parking dispute, then a mother and daughter beat the 71-year-old causing a fatal injury

Prosecutors are moving to upgrade charges against 49-year-old Kiannah Bonaparte to homicide following the death of 71-year-old Baltimore transportation investigator Gregory Turnipseed. The development comes after the medical examiner officially ruled the death of the Department of Transportation worker a homicide, and Bonaparte rejected a plea deal in court on Tuesday.

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According to the New York Post, the incident began on October 15, 2025, while Turnipseed was working on St. Paul Street. He approached an SUV to ask the driver, Bonaparte, to move her vehicle because another car was waiting for the parking space. According to court documents, the request escalated quickly when Bonaparte’s 15-year-old daughter exited the passenger seat and began punching the 71-year-old in the face.

As Turnipseed attempted to restrain the teenager, Bonaparte allegedly exited the vehicle and jumped on his back, causing him to fall to the ground. Investigators say the mother then kicked Turnipseed in the head multiple times before fleeing the scene. It is a heartbreaking situation, especially considering Turnipseed appears to have been simply doing his job when the altercation occurred.

She just rejected a plea deal as new charges loom

Turnipseed was initially hospitalized and required surgery for a brain bleed. While he was able to provide statements to the police and even identify Bonaparte in a photo lineup, he suffered from memory loss and slurred speech during his recovery. He ultimately passed away on the day before Thanksgiving in November 2025. Bonaparte has been in custody since November 2025. She was initially charged with first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

During the court appearance on Tuesday, the defense requested a postponement to allow their retained experts and a private investigator more time to review autopsy reports and scene evidence, but the judge denied the request. Prosecutors indicated that the new homicide charges would be brought before a district court commissioner.

Kiannah Bonaparte, 49, denied a plea deal on Tuesday. State prosecutors said she will now face more serious charges.



https://t.co/9qkiGENdeo — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) June 3, 2026

The victim’s family attended the proceedings where they expressed the difficulty of facing the person accused of the attack. “I just thought it wasn’t real. I didn’t believe it until I actually saw him, so I just couldn’t believe that someone would do that to him,” the victim’s daughter, La’Cheryl Turnipseed-White, said outside of court. The escalation of violence in this case recalls another fatal incident involving an elderly pedestrian.

She also noted, “I just can’t believe he’s not here. It’s just different.” Turnipseed is remembered by his family as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was always willing to help others. “He would help anybody. He’s always been like that,” Turnipseed-White added. Her cousin, Deborah Carrington, echoed these sentiments, stating, “It’s very emotional seeing Miss Bonaparte today. Justice would mean that she would meet the fate that she should for doing such a horrendous thing.”

While the case moves forward with these upgraded charges, it remains unclear if the 15-year-old daughter is facing any charges in connection with the incident. Bonaparte will return to court once the new charges are formally filed and processed.

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