An elderly woman splashed liquid on a luxury car during a sidewalk dispute, but the driver’s reaction led to a felony arrest with denied bail

Valentino Cash Amil is currently facing a murder charge following an incident on April 13 that resulted in the death of 74-year-old Dannielle Spillman. The 30-year-old driver was charged with murder, felony leaving the scene of an accident, and a deadly weapon enhancement related to the use of his vehicle. He entered a plea of not guilty on April 24 and has been denied bail as he awaits his next court date on May sixth.

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According to People, the event took place at a Chevron gas station located on Mission Street. Amil had finished fueling his 2024 Mercedes-Benz E350 and was attempting to pull out of the parking lot to merge into traffic. Court documents indicate that his car blocked the sidewalk, which led to a confrontation with Spillman as she was walking by. Following an exchange of words, Spillman walked in front of the vehicle and poured liquid from a water bottle onto the hood.

Prosecutors allege that Amil then accelerated into the woman, knocking her onto the hood and windshield of his sedan. The situation escalated quickly after the initial contact. According to the District Attorney’s office, eyewitnesses reported that Amil drove away, running over the victim in the process. Medics arrived on the scene, but Spillman was pronounced dead less than 10 minutes later. The San Francisco Police Department later arrested Amil without incident.

Wait, this all started over a blocked sidewalk at a gas station

Legal arguments regarding the case are already intensifying. Amil’s defense attorney, Seth Morris, has claimed that his client acted in self-defense. Morris argued that Amil feared Spillman had poured gasoline on the car while his wife and two children were inside the vehicle. However, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stated that the prosecution’s view of the evidence negates this self-defense claim.

City Prosecutor Edward Mario further noted, “He knew what he had done. He knew he had run over somebody, and he was afraid of submitting to authority.” The decision to deny bail was handed down by Judge Lianne Dumas. She specifically pointed to the fact that Amil left the scene after the incident occurred.

“The fact that the defendant did stop at the scene and then, even after surveying the scene, chose to leave when there were reasonable alternatives, also causes me concern about the ability of the defendant to follow court orders and to return to court for future proceedings,” Judge Dumas said. The aftermath of the court proceedings has been difficult for the defendant’s family. Before the April 16 court appearance, Amil’s wife mentioned, “We’re hanging in there.”

Additionally, after the ruling, Amil’s grandmother expressed her belief in his innocence outside the courtroom, stating, “It was an accident.” It is a heavy situation for everyone involved, especially considering how a brief sidewalk dispute at a gas station turned into a fatal encounter. Amil remains in custody as the legal process moves toward the preliminary hearing scheduled for May.

We will have to see how the evidence is presented in court, as the conflicting accounts of self-defense versus intentional action will be a major focal point of the upcoming proceedings. This incident is a stark reminder of the rising tide of street confrontations, particularly as violence against the elderly is increasing.

The gravity of these charges, particularly the deadly weapon enhancement, highlights the serious nature of the allegations brought forward by the District Attorney’s office.

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