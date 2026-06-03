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Former MMA fighter snaps into action as passenger tries to open door mid-flight. Fighter reportedly told him, ‘We’ll be best friends’ when it’s over

He said it was his "duty" to intervene.
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
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Published: Jun 3, 2026 04:45 pm

A video posted online by former MMA fighter Josh Longood shows the moment he and other passengers restrained a disruptive traveler who allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door mid-flight, forcing a Chicago-bound Frontier Airlines plane to divert to Miami. In the footage shared on social media, passengers can be seen holding the man down in his seat while the flight crew works to secure his hands with restraints.

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Longood later told CBS News he didn’t want anyone to get hurt, so he felt it was his “duty” to intervene. He said he safely restrained the man and even joked with him during the incident. “I was like, ‘We are going to be best friends after this, bro,'” Longood told the outlet. Longood described the moment as chaotic but controlled, saying he moved quickly to prevent the situation from escalating further.

In a statement provided to CBS News, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said the incident occurred on Frontier Airlines Flight 3345 traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago on May 31. Officials alleged the passenger attempted to open an emergency exit and assaulted a fellow passenger.

The plane reached its final destination

Prosecutors then said the suspect went on to interfere with the flight crew, prompting the aircraft to divert to Miami, where law enforcement met the plane. Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement provided to reporters, saying law enforcement removed a disruptive passenger in Miami before the flight continued to Chicago.

Authorities identified the passenger as Juan Gabriel Reyes, 51, of Chicago. Federal prosecutors said he has been charged with interference with flight crew members and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction. He also faces potential fines from the Federal Aviation Administration. It’s unclear when Reyes will appear in court. He has not commented on the situation.

Longood, a 37-year-old former MMA fighter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, was traveling home from Puerto Rico after a family trip. Longood credited his background in competitive combat sports for helping him stay calm during the incident. While Reyes’s alleged actions terrified passengers, aviation safety expert Robert Sumwalt noted that cabin pressure at cruising altitude physically prevents aircraft doors from being opened mid-flight.

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