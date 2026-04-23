Friend group traveled all the way to Miami to experience Cactus Club, only to be denied entry over one unbelievable reason

It is a classic travel nightmare to fly across the country for a specific dining experience only to be turned away at the door because of your outfit. TikToker Trevor Blair and his friends learned this the hard way when they traveled to Miami specifically to try the local Cactus Club Cafe, only to find themselves blocked by a doorman who took the establishment’s dress code policy very seriously.

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The video, which has already racked up over 330,600 views on TikTok and has been covered by BroBible, captures the moment the group realizes they aren’t getting inside. Blair included on-screen text that read: “POV: You flew out of town to try Cactus Club but they dress code your whole outfit.” In the clip, the friend who was denied entry is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a deep V-neck alongside some denim three-quarter-length shorts. It is a casual look that you might see on any sunny day in a city like Miami, but it clearly didn’t mesh with the expectations at this particular venue.

When the friend asks the doorman exactly what part of his outfit is causing the issue, the response is swift and blunt. He is told that both his shirt and his pants are in violation of the club’s rules. The friend looks understandably confused as he processes the rejection, while Blair and a female friend in the group walk away, struggling to keep their composure.

The pair can be seen laughing as they step away from the entrance, unable to hide their amusement at the absurdity of the situation

As the group tries to figure out their next move, Blair is heard repeating, “I just spent $30,” before telling the group, “I’m laughing because we still gotta pay the $30.” It seems the frustration of the travel costs and the effort put into the trip hit a breaking point for them. The video eventually ends with Blair attempting to lift the mood by trying to “pop it” with his friends, though the attempt to salvage the vibe doesn’t seem to work out as planned.

If you are wondering what exactly the rules are for this location, the Cactus Club Cafe website for the Miami branch is quite specific. They ask guests to dress in “stylish, smart casual attire” to match the tone of their space. Their policy is pretty comprehensive, explicitly banning athletic wear, gym attire, hoodies, sweatpants, loungewear, oversized clothing, beanies, slides, flip flops, and swimwear. They also have a section specifically for men during evening service, asking that gentlemen refrain from wearing shorts, sleeveless shirts, and baseball or casual hats.

The doorman was following these rules to the letter. The shorts worn by Blair’s friend were a clear violation of the policy against shorts for men during evening service. While the shirt is a bit more open to interpretation, it likely fell under the club’s prohibition against “overly revealing” clothing. The policy also notes that admission is always at the discretion of management, which is a common way for upscale venues to maintain a specific atmosphere.

The reaction on social media was swift, and many people were quick to point out that this is not how Cactus Club Cafe locations operate in other parts of the world. Because the brand has locations across the U.S. and beyond, the contrast in dress codes is stark. One commenter noted, “Mind you. We was just there yesterday and girls had on LuLu.”

Another user from Vancouver added, “Lmaooo in Vancouver we go in literal pyjamas.” Other Canadians chimed in with similar stories, with one person saying they could show up in underwear in Calgary and still get a table, while another claimed they visited a location in a durag just last month.

It is clear that the Miami branch is aiming for a much more refined, upscale atmosphere compared to its northern counterparts. While some commenters defended the club’s right to enforce their standards, others were less impressed. One user remarked, “His outfit was tea they weird,” while another suggested that there are plenty of other restaurants in the area to choose from instead of what they labeled as an “overrated” spot like the Cactus Club.

Regardless of where you stand on the dress code, it serves as a good reminder to always check the website before you travel for a meal. Yes, you aren’t trying for a server job in Twin Peaks or even worse, Hooters, but you never know when a simple pair of shorts could derail your entire evening plans.

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