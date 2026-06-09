A fan paid for premium tickets and handed her phone to a guard to film, then Morgan Wallen walked over and threw it across the stage

Morgan Wallen’s temperament issues have emerged once again, as the country star was caught on video grabbing a fan’s phone and throwing it across the stage during a concert. As detailed by BroBible, the incident took place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday, June 5, during his Still The Problem tour.

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The situation unfolded when a fan who had paid for premium tickets handed her phone to a security guard, who was standing with her back to the stage and facing the crowd, apparently to record a video for the concert-goer. For reasons that remain unclear, this appeared to irritate Wallen. Instead of singing to the camera or simply ignoring it, the artist reached out, snatched the phone from the guard’s hand, and tossed it forcefully across the stage.

The reaction on social media was swift. One person on X wrote, “Threw a fans’ phone across the stage? Yikes.” Others questioned why fans continue to pay high prices to see him perform, with one user stating, “Why would anyone pay money to see this a-hole.” Someone else noted this was not an isolated event, adding, “He’s beyond awful and this isn’t the first time THIS WEEK he threw something across the stage.”

Wallen’s behavior has become a recurring pattern for fans stretched thin by rising concert costs

This behavior is not new for the singer. During a previous show in Denver at Empower Field, Wallen reportedly flipped over his piano due to frustrations with audio issues. These outbursts follow a long history of legal trouble.

These including a 2016 DUI arrest that was later dismissed. A 2020 public intoxication arrest after being removed from a Nashville bar, and a February 2021 video of him using a racial slur, which resulted in the suspension of his recording contract and his removal from radio and streaming platforms.

@jcroo419 Well that just happened… Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but…. ♬ الصوت الأصلي – وحيد

In April 2024, he was arrested for throwing a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar, later pleading guilty to two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and receiving a two-year probation sentence. Amid a string of viral incidents at live events, a home run ball dispute at a baseball game also drew rapid online backlash around the same period.

The frustration surrounding his latest actions is compounded by the significant financial investment fans are making to see him perform. When tickets for the 2026 Still The Problem tour went on sale in November 2025, many followers expressed serious sticker shock. One TikTok user shared a screenshot of prices and said, “I just wanna say, Morgan Wallen, what the f–k are you doing? These tickets are insane. Not even Taylor Swift is as expensive as this.”

General pit admission tickets were listed at $900, while seats in the lower 100s were priced at over $1,000. Even nosebleed sections were reaching $500. Fans on X were equally vocal, with one person asking, “$600 each for half decent seats. How do people afford to go to concerts?” Another added, “The worst seats should never exceed $100.” Amid wider frustration over what audiences spend on live performances, a musician’s costly United boarding dispute also drew attention earlier this year.

The security guard involved has also faced scrutiny, with some observers questioning whether she should have been filming in the first place. Many agreed, however, that Wallen’s reaction was entirely inappropriate. He currently remains on a two-year probation sentence stemming from the Nashville chair-throwing incident.

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