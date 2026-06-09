A TikTok pilot noticed one thing about a Frontier jet’s flap position in Las Vegas and said it meant you’re about to be sweating outside

A pilot’s TikTok post has turned a routine airplane setting into an unexpected heat indicator. The aviation enthusiast, known as CaptainRhyno, posted a video after boarding a flight in Las Vegas, pointing his camera at a nearby Frontier jet and noting that its flaps were set to position 1 while the plane was still parked at the gate. As reported by BroBible, he told viewers: “Flaps 1 on parking means you’re about to be sweating.”

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There is solid reasoning behind the choice. On A320 aircraft, temperature-sensitive air detection loops monitor for overheating around the bleed ducts in the wings, and extreme ground temperatures can trigger a false “AIR L(R) WING LEAK” warning on the flight deck. Per the A320 FCOM, keeping the slats in configuration 1 when outside temperatures exceed 30°C (86°F) prevents those false alerts from firing while the jet sits on a scorching tarmac. It is a small procedural adjustment that spares both ground crews and pilots from chasing unnecessary warnings.

Las Vegas presents a more demanding set of conditions than most major hubs. The city sits at a relatively high elevation, and when combined with intense summer heat, this creates what pilots call a high density altitude, essentially the altitude at which the aircraft “feels” like it is flying based on air density. As temperature and elevation both rise, air becomes less dense, reducing the number of molecules available to generate lift and thrust.

The flap setting is one of several adjustments pilots make when heat compresses the margins for a safe departure

The performance consequences are significant. On a hot day, an aircraft accelerates more slowly down the runway, requires higher speed to generate equivalent lift, and climbs more gradually once airborne. Using a lower flap setting such as flap 1 reduces drag, which helps the plane ascend more efficiently when the air is thin. It is one of several variables pilots and dispatchers balance before every departure from a heat-affected airport.

Pre-flight planning accounts for much of this. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association advises that pilots keep aircraft weight below 90 percent of maximum gross weight on particularly hot days, and recommends against topping off fuel tanks when the extra load is not needed for the trip.

It comes amid broader viral attention to unusual in-flight moments, including a JetBlue flight where turbulence and a strange cabin announcement rattled passengers. CaptainRhyno’s post offered a less anxious side of aviation: a behind-the-scenes look at the quiet adjustments keeping flights safe before they ever leave the ground.

Harry Reid International Airport also implements its own measures during summer months, including adjustments to terminal operations and flight routing. The coordination between pilots, dispatchers, and airport operations during extreme heat is extensive, with the flap position being just one visible sign of how much preparation goes into a departure that passengers rarely think about.

Frontier Airlines has been the subject of separate viral attention in recent months, including a dispute over a passenger removed before takeoff, though CaptainRhyno’s post offered a different side of the carrier: a behind-the-scenes look at the quiet technical adjustments made before a flight ever leaves the gate.

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